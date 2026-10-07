Vikings Reveal Clear Reason for Signing Ex-Giants WR Odell Beckham Jr.

The Minnesota Vikings made a surprising move on Oct. 7 as they signed veteran wideout Odell Beckham Jr. to their practice squad. Moreover, this move comes after the New York Giants cut ties with him.

With Justin Jefferson looking to be on track to return soon, the Vikings added more depth at wide receiver to prepare themselves should an injury happen in the future. The veteran free agent market has worked well for Minnesota, as Kyle Van Noy has made an impact.

Minnesota will be looking to get more out of Beckham, who didn’t make much impact in his reunion with the Giants, leading to their decision to cut him. Speaking with the media on Oct. 7, head coach Kevin O’Connell shared the reason for this signing.

“I think just being a little banged up in that receiver room and just knowing how we can be a player or two away from needing to call upon guys to be elevated and make plays and the fact that we could bring Odell in on our practice squad and start getting him acclimated to our offense,” O’Connell told reporters.

“Obviously, I have a great history with him going back to 2021, spending a lot of time with him when he came in midseason and getting him ready to help us, and just how impactful he was down the stretch of that season. Really great job by [Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley] and his staff getting a player of Odell’s caliber in here and just excited to get him going.”

Vikings Made Another Notable Signing for OL Depth

Moreover, Beckham wasn’t the only player that the Vikings signed on Oct. 7, as Minnesota added more depth to their offensive line by signing Tristan Leigh after the injury to Donovan Jackson.

“I think just Tristan Leigh coming back, a guy that was a tough, tough guy to let go at the end of camp, who had a good offseason,” O’Connell added. “To have that kind of player available that knows our offense, with some of the O-line adversity that we got right now, I thought that was big.”

Minnesota Gets Positive Outlook on Offensive Concerns

Heading into Week 5, the major concern regarding the Vikings is their offense. Stating QB Kyler Murray has played his two full games as a starting QB after leaving Week 1 with a concussion.

Against the Miami Dolphins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Murray produced a passer rating of 80.1 with 415 yards, one touchdown, and one interception, per StatMuse.

Despite the concerns on offense, ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears sees Minnesota turning their situation around among the teams whose offenses have struggled this season through four games.

“I would have to go Vikings,” Spears said on the Oct. 5 edition of “The Rich Eisen Show,” when talking about which offense can turn around their performance among the Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and Los Angeles Chargers.

“One, because Justin Jefferson is there. I know the quarterback situation can be super inconsistent at times. Aaron Jones is there. They got a really good tight end, and defensively, they’re going to have a lot of opportunities because of what Brian Flores and that side does. So, just being able to get the ball as much as possible helps that offense as well.”