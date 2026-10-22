Vikings Trade Pitch Lands Eagles Star Saquon Barkley for Modest Price

The Minnesota Vikings are undefeated through five games, and a new trade proposal would add one of the NFL’s biggest stars to their backfield for a surprisingly modest price.

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed a deal on October 22 that would send Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley to Minnesota in exchange for a conditional 2027 third-round draft pick.

It’s an aggressive move for a Vikings team already positioned as a Super Bowl contender. And with Philadelphia facing an uncertain future following quarterback Jalen Hurts’ season-ending health setback, the timing might be right.

Vikings Could Land Saquon Barkley for Third-Round Pick

In his October 22 trade deadline column, Barnwell outlined a deal that would give Minnesota an immediate upgrade at running back without initially sacrificing a premium draft selection.

The proposed compensation is a 2027 third-round pick, although the exact selection would depend on Barkley’s performance and Minnesota’s postseason success.

The Vikings own two third-round selections, including Philadelphia’s pick from the Jonathan Greenard trade. Barnwell’s conditions would work as follows:

If Barkley rushes for at least 500 yards after the trade and Minnesota reaches the playoffs, Philadelphia receives the better third-round selection.

If those conditions aren’t met, the Eagles receive the less valuable third-round pick.

If Barkley rushes for at least 150 postseason yards and Minnesota reaches the Super Bowl, the compensation escalates to a second-round pick.

The structure would protect Minnesota from surrendering its most valuable draft capital unless Barkley delivers meaningful results.

Barnwell also noted that Barkley is owed approximately $867,000 over the remainder of the 2026 season, making his immediate acquisition affordable.

Why Vikings Have Reason to Pursue Eagles Star

Minnesota’s 5-0 start has established the Vikings among the NFC’s leading contenders, but their running back situation comes with significant questions.

Jordan Mason has already spent time on injured reserve, while 32-year-old Aaron Jones Sr. has dealt with a knee issue and taken on a substantial workload.

Barnwell noted that Minnesota ranks 22nd in explosive play rate on designed runs, suggesting an opportunity for improvement despite its unbeaten record.

Acquiring Barkley would give the Vikings a new featured runner while allowing Jones to transition into a complementary role, particularly as a receiving option and pass protector.

It would also represent a substantial investment in the Vikings’ championship window.

However, Barkley carries injury concerns of his own. His rushing average dropped from 5.8 yards per carry in 2024 to 4.1 in 2025, and injuries have interrupted his 2026 campaign.

There is no guarantee Minnesota would be acquiring the same dominant player who helped Philadelphia win a Super Bowl.

Eagles Face Major Financial Decision on Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia’s financial situation creates another hurdle.

According to Mike Florio of NBC Sports, trading Barkley would trigger approximately $26 million in dead money against the Eagles’ 2027 salary cap.

Moving him would nevertheless allow Philadelphia to avoid approximately $16 million in 2027 compensation.

Those competing financial considerations could shape general manager Howie Roseman’s approach as the November 10 deadline approaches.

There is also no indication that Philadelphia has agreed to make Barkley available. ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler wrote on October 21 that he was not convinced the Eagles would trade a marquee player like Barkley, even as the team considers other roster moves.

For Minnesota, however, Barnwell’s proposal presents an intriguing possibility: adding a former NFL Offensive Player of the Year without sacrificing a first-round pick.

Whether Philadelphia would accept that price is a different question entirely.