Vikings Get Kyler Murray Injury Update as Trade Rumors Swirl

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell indicated that Kyler Murray’s hamstring injury is not something that should affect him when the team takes on the Buffalo Bills on Monday night. He also added that he would stick with the quarterback moving forward. This was reported by ESPN’s Kevin Seifert on Monday afternoon.

Murray has had an up-and-down season for the Vikings so far this year. Sunday saw him go 17-of-29 for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. On top of this, he was sacked three times.

With that being said, O’Connell is going to be closely monitoring the quarterback’s injury, with a tough opponent in the Bills coming up.