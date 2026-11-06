Vikings Get Unexpected News on Kyler Murray’s Hamstring Injury

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has been a hot topic of discussion over the last couple days. Now, NFL insider Ian Rapoport gave a timeline for when the quarterback could come back on the field.

Carson Wentz is expected to start for the Vikings on Monday night when they take on the Buffalo Bills. In the meantime, Murray will continue to rest from the hamstring injury. Timelines are certainly important, as the Vikings continue their playoff push. Rapoport was able to give the situation clarity.

“Hamstring strain. He is considered to be week-to-week. My understanding is it’s pretty minor so probably Grade 1 which could be one to two weeks.”

Vikings QB Has Interesting Timeline For Injury

This is certainly an interesting timeline, as the Minnesota Vikings look for stability in their quarterback room. The Vikings have been linked to several quarterbacks over the course of the last couple of days. Several analysts have reported that the Vikings are in a position to look for upgrades at the quarterback spot and at the trade deadline. Now, this report certainly lends credence to it.

What Could This Mean For Vikings?

Murray suffered the hamstring injury on Sunday when the team took on the Detroit Lions. The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of the game. The injury was diagnosed as a strain after undergoing medical imaging on Monday. There is also a sentiment that this may be a “soft benching ” for the Vikings. The thought is that the team wants to see how Wentz will do moving forward as the Vikings continue to work out the quarterback situation.

This also means that the team will keep the quarterback on the active roster. Placing him on injured reserve would require a four-week absence. Either way, this sets up an interesting situation for the Vikings as they look to have stable quarterback play throughout the course of the next couple of weeks. This is a situation that could see the Vikings really hone in and give Wentz a fair shot.

Wentz is the former second overall draft pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He certainly does not lack pedigree and has shown promise in his time with the Vikings. He has 276 passing yards, three touchdowns, and no interceptions. Both games have resulted in wins, including his lone start against the Green Bay Packers in Week 2.

It will certainly be interesting to see what happens here. This timeline is certainly not the clearest. Furthermore, it will be interesting to see what Murray’s future as a Viking is going to end up being over the course of the next couple days. The quarterback position will be under the microscope