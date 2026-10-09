Kyler Murray’s Old Friend Blasts QB For Vikings Offensive Struggles

Kyler Murray has been one of the league’s most polarizing figures since he entered the league as the first overall selection in the 2019 NFL Draft.

While the flashes have always been there, he’s been sorely lacking in the consistency department. Murray also seemed to rub a lot of people the wrong way from his days in Arizona. One of them being the man who ultimately decided to select him first overall, former Cardinals general manager Steve Keim.

Keim gave a blunt reaction to Murray’s ongoing struggles with the Vikings on the Inside Football podcast.

“He’s got to learn how to play on time. He’s got to learn how to throw from the pocket. He’s got to be able to do things that Kevin O’Connell wants him to do,” Keim said. “Kevin O’Connell and Kyler Murray should give Brian Flores a bonus like he’s never seen before. Brian Flores is what has kept that [team] together.”

He added, “I know it’s a new offense, but the guy [Murray] has got weapons. It’s not that hard. Play on time. Play from the pocket. Do the things that the coach asks you to do. It remains to be seen if he can get that done.”

Could Keim be bitter towards Murray? Maybe. It was officially reported that he stepped down to focus on his health, but there were rumblings that it was a mutual decision with ownership. The Cardinals were coming off a 4-13 season, and Keim orchestrated a blockbuster deal for Kyler Murray that the franchise quickly regretted.

It’s tough to find fault with his opinion, though.

The Vikings Have One Of The NFL’s Worst Offenses

Through two games, only the 0-4 Titans have fewer yards (261.3 per game) than the Vikings (262.8 per game). With a lowly 624 yards through the air, they have the fewest passing yards in the league. Murray has also thrown only one touchdown and two interceptions across his three starts.

To put it bluntly, the Vikings offense has been an unmitigated disaster thus far. However, thanks to Minnesota’s suffocating defense, Minnesota is still undefeated. They’ve found a winning formula, but that recipe has left one side of the ball in the dust. They’re winning in spite of the offense through the first month of the season.

In Murray’s defense, he and Justin Jefferson have only played 18 snaps together. He’s not a rookie QB, though. Yes, Jefferson is a big boost to the offense, but he’s not the only answer a veteran QB should be able to lean on. Jordan Addison is one of the league’s best number-two receivers. They also have depth at receiver behind him and a quality TE in TJ Hockenson.

The weapons are there. The production simply hasn’t been.

Should Kyler Murray Have Played In The Preseason?

Murray played nine snaps for Minnesota this preseason. That was always a questionable decision with him learning the ropes of the offense, and it makes even less sense now.

Sure, O’Connell probably liked what he saw in padded practices, but that’s still nothing compared to live in-game reps. QBs being protected in a red jersey are a lot different than bullets flying, even if the bullets are moving slower in August.

Instead, the Vikings focused on getting reps for Carson Wentz, JJ McCarthy, and Max Brosmer. We’ll never know whether the offense would look more in sync if he had shaken off some rust in the preseason, but it feels safe to assume the added rest didn’t help much now that the games matter.