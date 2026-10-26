T.J. Hockenson Gets Candid on Kyler Murray Connection After Vikings Win

The Minnesota Vikings moved to 6-0 after defeating the Indianapolis Colts 16-10 in Week 7 on Oct. 25. Moreover, despite only scoring 16 points, the Vikings continue to see a growing connection between Kyler Murray and T.J. Hockenson.

Hockenson was one of Murray’s go-to targets in the win as the veteran tight end recorded four receptions on five targets for 35 receiving yards and one touchdown.

After the win over the Colts, Hockenson spoke with the media and shared his thoughts on the connection he has been having with Murray over the last couple of weeks.

“I guess he trusts me where I feel space, I feel zones, I feel where the defense is and kind of where to sit and find the voids,” Hockenson told reporters postgame. “He sees that, and he sits back there and feels that too. As a quarterback, you want somebody you’re not going to keep running to get covered or keep doing this to make it a harder throw.

“So I just try to make easy throws for him and find zones and see what we’re able to work. That’s something I pride myself in. I’ve always had to be able to be on the same page with the quarterback.”

T.J. Hockenson on Kyler Murray’s 35-Yard Scramble

Moreover, Hockenson shared what went through his mind during Murray’s 35-yard scramble as the Vikings QB showed that he can lean on his legs when needed and make a big play for the team.

“That was a weird look,” Hockenson added. “They played man. That was a tough one for me. He had hard inside leverage on an inside-breaking route, so I was like, ‘All right, well,’ and then he just kept following me, and Kyler took off. He’s so fast.

“There are so many times when you’re going to scramble, and then he’s on you, and you’re like, ‘Oh, I should have blocked,’ or ‘I should have gone deeper,’ or whatever. He’s so fast, so it’s still about getting in that rhythm with him. When he gets those legs moving, it’s hard to stop him, and it’s a good aspect to have as an offense.”

Vikings Had Another Slow Start Offensively

Meanwhile, while the Vikings did come away with the win and that’s all that matters at the end of the day, the Minnesota offense did get off to another slow start.

The Vikings only recorded six first-half points, and while they can lean on their defense to help them out, it’s an issue that they need to figure out. After defeating the Colts, Murray spoke about another slow first-half start from the team.

“I feel like we moved the ball well today, and nobody wants to hear that in that locker room offensively,” Murray said postgame. “We got to put the ball in the end zone. At the end of the day, that’s what it comes down to. But I did feel like we did some good things.

“Got to go back and watch it, but we’ll continue to get better. I know we will, and I know everybody, we keep saying that, but like I said, I felt like we moved the ball well today. We just got to put the ball in the end zone.”