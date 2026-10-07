Vikings Could Trade 2,500-Yard WR Before Deadline

When the Minnesota Vikings signed WR Jauan Jennings during the offseason, expectations were quite high.

Many fans were quick to call the room of Jefferson, Addison, and Jennings the “best receiver room in the league.” Fast forward to Week 5, and it’s not really looking that way. Not only has Jordan Addison caught only 11 passes for 163 yards, but Jennings has been a nonfactor in the passing game.

Of course, the Vikings also signed Jennings for his prowess when it comes to run-blocking. However, for the minimum price tag of $8 million, there needs to be some receiving production. Through four weeks of action, including a missed contest in Week 2, Jauan Jennings has only caught 2 passes for 9 yards.

For that reason, Jennings could potentially become expendable before the annual NFL trade deadline.

Vikings’ Jauan Jennings Experiment Has Been a Letdown So Far

Sure, with the team being 4-0 thanks in part to an identity of pounding the rock, Minnesota may not want to change a thing. Still, they’ll have to take a look at their resource expenditure and the return-on-investment they’re receiving.

From Jauan Jennings, there isn’t much of one. Without him in the lineup, the rushing attack is likely not much different. As proven so far, the passing game likely wouldn’t be much worse either. This isn’t to say that Jennings isn’t a good football player, as he obviously is. However, it may just not be a fit in Minnesota.

The Vikings could look to offload him to another team, preferably in the AFC, that could utilize his talents more. If Minnesota were to deal him away, they would save in the neighborhood of $5 million this season after all is said and done. This money could potentially be used to compensate a player they receive in another potential trade; perhaps an interior lineman or running back.

To fill in at WR3, the Vikings could look to trust Tai Felton or Myles Price with the role. Perhaps even Odell Beckham Jr. can make a run for the job in that circumstance.

Minnesota Should Call the Texans About OG Wyatt Teller

Earlier this year, Wyatt Teller signed with the Houston Texans on a two-year contract worth up to $23 million. He was originally drafted in the fifth round by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, but was traded to the Browns just one season later. Teller would spend seven seasons there, making a name for himself.

While with the Browns, Teller racked up three Pro Bowl nominations and two All-Pro honors. He became one of the most reliable guards in the NFL, although injuries have slowed him a bit more recently.

Even though he signed a big deal with Houston this year, it doesn’t mean he’s starting. Currently, he’s actually pulling back-up duty to former Vikings G Ed Ingram. Teller did get some play in September while Ingram was dealing with a groin issue, but has been in reserve outside of that opportunity.

The Vikings could look to Wyatt Teller to be an option as a potential depth piece if nothing else.