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Vikings Get Eye-Opening Message Ahead of Important Stretch

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Minnesota Vikings v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
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TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 27: Kyler Murray #1 of the Minnesota Vikings throws a pass against A'shawn Robinson #91 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

The Minnesota Vikings had a bye week in Week 6, taking a load off after a 5-0 start.

It was the third consecutive season in which the team had a Week 6 bye. For that reason, the team is hopefully acclimated to the schedule. It’s going to be an absolute grind from here on out, and the rest of the league is hunting them.

They return to the field this Sunday at home against the stumbling Colts. Indianapolis just fired their longtime general manager, Chris Ballard. This has led many to believe they could soon be in fire-sale mode.

With a loss to the Vikings in Week 7, the Colts would drop to 2-5. Depending on who you ask, it’s very likely for that to happen.

Vikings Predicted to Dominate Colts in Week 7 Showdown

Minnesota Vikings v New Orleans Saints
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – OCTOBER 11: Kyler Murray #1 of the Minnesota Vikings looks to throw a pass during the first quarter of a game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on October 11, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

Tyler Sullivan of CBS Sports recently made a pick for the Vikings-Colts meeting, and he predicts that it’s not going to be a close one.

The Vikings defense, which will be well rested after being on the bye, is No. 1 in the NFL in third-down and red-zone efficiency. That’s a nightmare matchup for the Colts’ offense, which is averaging just 4.7 yards per play.

Meanwhile, I’m encouraged by Kyler Murray as he’s coming off his best performance of the season. So far, his passer rating and yards per attempt have improved in each game this season. With the rest and home-field advantage, Minnesota should leave Indy in the dust.”

Sullivan’s final score prediction for Sunday’s game saw the Vikings winning 33-19. With the way the Vikings’ defense has been playing, it’s hard to see the Colts scoring 19. They can’t play a perfect game every week, but these are two teams going in different directions.

MIN, NYG, and Jauan Jennings Could Pull a Win-Win-Win Scenario

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 13: Jauan Jennings #14 and Carson Wentz #11 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrate after Wentz’s touchdown pass against the Green Bay Packers in the second quarter of a game at U.S. Bank Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Giants’ receiver room isn’t super deep, but it obviously has some names. Malik Nabers is the clear #1, and rookie Malachi Fields shows some legitimate promise. Behind them, it’s Darnell Mooney and Charlie Jones.

It’s not the worst room of all time, but there’s room for some additional talent. A name that could make sense is Jauan Jennings. The Vikings have been rumored to be shopping Jennings around after his anticlimactic tenure (so far) in the Twin Cities. He currently has only 2 receptions for 9 yards.

For J.J. McCarthy and the New York Giants, a phone call to the Minnesota Vikings isn’t a crazy idea. The Giants could use some receiver help, and McCarthy has at least a little rapport with Jennings from their time in training camp earlier this year. Jennings would also be a great addition in the run-blocking game as well.

The Giants would likely only have to send a late Day 3 selection to acquire him.

 

Brevan Bane Brevan Bane is a sports scribe covering the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Minnesota Wild, and Cincinnati Bengals. Brevan began his writing career by making a platform on Twitter and leveraging his presence into writing and content creation opportunities for outlets like PurplePTSD, Vikings Territory, The Noise, Hockey Wilderness, and the The Skolcial Network YouTube channel. You can follow him on X @brevmanbane. More about Brevan Bane

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Vikings Get Eye-Opening Message Ahead of Important Stretch

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