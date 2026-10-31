Vikings, Jonathan Taylor Trade Rumors Get Massive Development

It’s Halloween Day, and the trade rumors surrounding the Vikings and RB Jonathan Taylor are getting a bit spooky.

The Indianapolis Colts have been selling off major pieces recently, and Taylor may be next. After earlier reports said the Colts didn’t want to let him go, that changed this morning. Our own Max Dible reported this morning that the Colts are officially open to dealing him away.

Trade talks are reportedly “ongoing” for Jonathan Taylor, and the following teams are speculated to be in conversations, per Pro Football Talk:

Amid the speculation, a sizeable update on the conversations has been revealed.

Vikings Get Massive Jonathan Taylor Sweepstakes Update

Per Tom Pelissero of The Ringer, there has been a big development that reveals the potential size of a Jonathan Taylor trade.

“The Colts already turned down a 2027 second-round draft pick plus an additional pick for RB Jonathan Taylor, making clear they’d want a premium to trade the face of the franchise.”

Pelissero also explained how the Colts are handling Taylor in the meantime.

“The Colts’ position on Jonathan Taylor hasn’t changed: No player is off-limits in trade talks, but they’d want a lot to move their star RB. For now, he’s a Colt and expected to play Sunday against the Jaguars.”

It is unclear whether or not the Vikings were the team that Indianapolis turned down the second-round selection from. It’s not unlikely, but either way, we now have a better grasp on what the trade could cost Minnesota.

If the Vikings want to really amp up their offense, they’re going to have to pay up in a big way for Jonathan Taylor. They must weigh the potential future impact of trading for an aging RB, and determine if they really do want to go “all in” on 2026.

Former WR Cordarrelle Patterson’s Arrest Details Released

Chris Pugh of Cleveland.com shared the details behind the arrest of former Vikings WR Cordarrelle Patterson.

“Patterson’s wife told officers that he allegedly grabbed her hair and left upper arm during a dispute Oct. 17, according to an arrest warrant obtained by TMZ. The warrant says she called 911 and told police she feared for her safety and the safety of her children. An officer reported seeing bruising on her left bicep that was consistent with her account.”

Nothing further has been proven or disproven in a court of law, and it is currently unclear how much into the legal process this will go. Patterson, 35, hasn’t played an NFL snap since 2024 during his time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. While he hasn’t officially retired, it’s fair to say he’s played his final game.