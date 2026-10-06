Former Vikings 25-Sack EDGE Rusher Announces Abrupt Retirement

The Minnesota Vikings are sitting pretty with their pass-rushing unit as it stands. Through four games, third-year man Dallas Turner has been completely as advertised. He leads the entire league in pressures so far and is second in sacks.

To see the Vikings’ pass-rush come alive in 2026 is no surprise, as that was the expectation under Brian Flores. Hopes were high for Dallas Turner after Minnesota dealt Jonathan Greenard away during the 2026 NFL Draft. So far, the move seems to be paying off. Turner is booming, and Greenard has barely played yet.

Opposite of Turner is Andrew Van Ginkel, who has been all over the field, just like we’re accustomed to.

A handful of years ago, the unit looked different. Marcus Davenport used to walk the halls of U.S. Bank Stadium. That didn’t last long, and a few years later, he made a major career announcement.

Former Vikings EDGE Marcus Davenport Retires

On Monday night, Ian Rapoport shared the news of Davenport’s decision to call it a career on X.

“Long-time NFL pass-rusher Marcus Davenport has decided to retire, per me and Mike Garafolo,” stated Rapoport. “Davenport asked for his release from the Bears after playing his final game Sunday. The 30-year-old former Saints first-rounder finished with 25 career sacks for four teams.”

Davenport began his career as the 14th overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. After numerous injuries, he found his way to Minnesota to play with the Vikings in 2023.

His tenure in the Twin Cities was lackluster and lasted for only that season. Davenport would only appear in four games with Minnesota and notched two sacks before a high-ankle sprain ended his season in Week 6.

Davenport would stay in the NFC North for the remainder of his career. He spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Lions and was with the Bears in 2026 until he requested his release after Week 4’s action.

Davenport turned 30 on September 4th.

Minnesota Could Look to Trade Away Ivan Pace Jr. Before Deadline

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently named every NFL team’s most sensible trade asset. For the Minnesota Vikings, he named LB Ivan Pace Jr. as the most logical piece for the team to offload.

“While Pace was also a prominent contributor in his second season, he’s slowly fallen out of the defensive game plan,” explained Knox. “He made just six starts in 2025, and he’s only occasionally seen the field this season. Pace has appeared in all three games but has played nearly twice as many special-teams snaps (76) as defensive snaps (40).”

Knox continued, “Keeping Pace as depth in Brian Flores’ defense would make some sense. However, he’s playing on a one-year deal, and Minnesota could save more than $3 million by trading him. Pace should draw some interest from teams in need of linebacker help.”

Eric Wilson took Ivan Pace Jr.’s starting role in 2025, painting a murky picture. Things got even bleaker for Pace’s future during the 2026 NFL Draft when Minnesota drafted LB Jake Golday in the second round. It wouldn’t be shocking to see Pace dealt whatsoever.