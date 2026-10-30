Vikings, Maxx Crosby Trade Pitch Surfaces After Recent Rumors

All of the steam around the Minnesota Vikings and the trade deadline revolved mostly around the running back position. That was, until yesterday.

Minnesota has been linked up and down to Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, and it makes sense. That trade is still totally on the table and would likely help make the Vikings a legitimate contender.

What happens if the Vikings were to lean into their strengths, though? The strength of the 2026 Vikings has undoubtedly been their defense led by Brian Flores. As the team’s offense continues to sputter week in and week out, the defense holds down the ship.

Now, what if they added someone like Maxx Crosby to the defensive line?

Vikings Could Swing Big for Raiders’ Maxx Crosby

The Raiders already tried to trade Maxx Crosby earlier this year. In a deal that was agreed to by the Baltimore Ravens, Crosby was on his way to the AFC North. That was until Crosby failed his physical, making it all fall through.

This time, however, things are different. On a recent episode of my show, The Skolcial Network, the topic of Maxx Crosby was discussed. Tyler Forness of AtoZ Sports and Vikings 1st & Skol expressed confidence, based on things he’s been told, that there could be “smoke to a fire.” Of course, that guarantees nothing, but these rumors don’t exactly pop up out of nowhere. Trade deals can pop up out of nowhere between teams, and just as quickly fizzle out.

If the Vikings were to swing big for Maxx Crosby, it wouldn’t be cheap. A deal of that magnitude would likely be in the neighborhood of two first-round selections, much like the trade that never was with the Ravens earlier this year.

*Potential trade offer:

Vikings send: 2027 1st-round pick, 2028 2nd-round pick, 2028 5th-round pick

Raiders send: Maxx Crosby, 2028 6th-round pick

* Deemed a “fair trade” on AtoZ Sports’ NFL Trade Simulator

Minnesota Named a Fit for Former QB Kirk Cousins

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN shared some thoughts on Cousins’ situation in Las Vegas.

“Cousins played well enough through seven games that he has trade value. So does his contract, which, after being reworked, features a $1.3 million base salary. Aidan O’Connell, the Raiders’ QB3, is a former starter who could slide into the primary backup role to Fernando Mendoza if Las Vegas is ready to start the rookie. There are no glaring needs at quarterback league-wide, but injuries happen every week. The Raiders have not planned to be overly active at the deadline.”

Additionally, ESPN’s Matt Bowen shared some takeaways from what Kirk Cousins has put on film in 2026.

“He’s a pocket thrower who wins with timing and ball location. Cousins can read it out post-snap and play as a ball distributor. He lacks the mobility to make plays outside of structure at a consistent rate, but he can get to the edges on boot concepts, and he fits best in a system that incorporates play-action elements. Cousins has thrown 16 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.”

At the end of the explanation, Kirk Cousins’ fits were named to be the Panthers, Giants, and Vikings.