Vikings Trade Pitch Lands 2-Time NFL All-Pro

In Sunday’s victory over the Miami Dolphins, the Minnesota Vikings took a major blow.

Jackson was flagged for holding on a play during the first quarter. However, that wasn’t the most consequential part of that snap. After the conclusion of the play, Jackson limped off the field, into the blue tent, and eventually into the locker room. Initially listed as questionable to return, he would be announced as “out” a bit later on.

Follow-up on the knee injury on Monday revealed a torn meniscus. This led to his placement on the IR and shut him down for the rest of the 2026 season. Joe Huber filled in for Jackson on the Vikings’ OL on Sunday, and that will likely continue for a little while.

However, the Vikings may feel as if they need to do better to take full advantage of their undefeated start. Thankfully, there’s an experienced guard out there with a career full of accomplishments who could become available.

Vikings Should Call the Texans About OG Wyatt Teller

Earlier this year, Wyatt Teller signed with the Houston Texans on a two-year contract worth up to $23 million. He was originally drafted in the fifth round by the Buffalo Bills in 2018, but was traded to the Browns just one season later. Teller would spend seven seasons there, making a name for himself.

While with the Browns, Teller racked up three Pro Bowl nominations and two All-Pro honors. He became one of the most reliable guards in the NFL, although injuries have slowed him a bit more recently.

Even though he signed a big deal with Houston this year, it doesn’t mean he’s starting. Currently, he’s actually pulling back-up duty to former Vikings G Ed Ingram. Teller did get some play in September while Ingram was dealing with a groin issue, but has been in reserve outside of that opportunity.

The Vikings could look to Wyatt Teller to be an option as a potential depth piece if nothing else.

Former Minnesota EDGE Marcus Davenport Retires

On Monday night, Ian Rapoport shared the news of Davenport’s decision to call it a career on X.

“Long-time NFL pass-rusher Marcus Davenport has decided to retire, per me and Mike Garafolo,” stated Rapoport. “Davenport asked for his release from the Bears after playing his final game Sunday. The 30-year-old former Saints first-rounder finished with 25 career sacks for four teams.”

Davenport began his career as the 14th overall selection of the 2018 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints. After numerous injuries, he found his way to Minnesota to play with the Vikings in 2023.

His tenure in the Twin Cities was lackluster and lasted for only that season. Davenport would only appear in four games with Minnesota and notched two sacks before a high-ankle sprain ended his season in Week 6.