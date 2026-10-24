Patriots Dre’Mont Jones Slammed With 5-Figure NFL Punishment Over Jets Hit

The New England Patriots scored their third consecutive win in Week 6, defeating the New York Jets 26-19.

But for one Patriots veteran, the game proved to come with a significant price — to his bank account.

Patriots outside linebacker Dre’Mont Jones drew a $17,911 fine from the NFL for a low hit on New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith, a play that gave the Jets a first down in the Week 6 clash.

The fine adds to a disciplinary record Jones has built with four franchises, and it landed with New England protecting a double-digit lead.

Jones drew a roughing-the-passer flag at the 12:53 mark of the fourth quarter Sunday for contact at or below Smith’s knees, according to ESPN‘s Mike Reiss. The Jets accepted the 15-yard roughing penalty and declined a defensive offside call on the same snap, according to NFLPenalties.com.

New England Patriots’ Dre’Mont Jones Fine and the Low Hit on Geno Smith

Accounts from the game described a Jets blocker driving Jones into the turf. Jones got up and lunged into Smith’s legs. Smith’s next snap produced a deep throw that the Patriots intercepted, his first interception of the season, and New England took over leading 23-13.

Jones was the only Patriots player fined from the game, according to The Boston Globe.

Jones, born Jan. 5, 1997, in Cleveland, stands 6-foot-3 and weighs about 268 pounds, according to Patriots.com‘s player profile. He attended Saint Ignatius High School, played at Ohio State from 2015 to 2018 and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in his final season.

How Patriots Landed Dre’Mont Jones and His Fine History

The Denver Broncos made Jones the 71st overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent four seasons in Denver, then played for the Seattle Seahawks in 2023 and 2024 on a free-agent contract.

Jones opened 2025 with the Tennessee Titans, where he logged 4.5 sacks in nine games. Baltimore acquired him Nov. 3 for a conditional 2026 fifth-round pick that could become a fourth, according to NFL Network‘s Ian Rapoport. He added 2.5 sacks in nine games with the Ravens, according to Pro Football Talk.

Jones carried 37.5 career sacks, 47 tackles for loss and 87 quarterback hits in 108 games into free agency, according to Pro Football Talk.

New England signed Jones as an unrestricted free agent in March, according to Pro Football Talk. Rapoport reported the three-year deal at $39.5 million, with $14.5 million due in 2026. Spotrac lists the base value at $36.5 million with $23.1 million guaranteed. The move aimed to bolster the edge rush for coach Mike Vrabel, according to The Athletic.

Jones wears No. 5, a nod to his Jan. 5 birthday and a number he calls a favorite, according to USA Today‘s Patriots Wire.

The NFL fined Jones $10,609 on Dec. 16, 2022, for tripping Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a sack, even though officials threw no flag, according to 9NEWS.

He paid $11,593 on Oct. 17, 2025, for a third-quarter facemask against the Las Vegas Raiders as a member of the Titans.

The league fined him $14,055 for a violent gesture after a fourth-quarter sack in a 23-10 Week 12 win over the Jets.

“I was just saying ‘it’s over’ like in a competitive sense and now my kids aren’t gonna have Christmas gifts this year #ThankYouNFL,” Jones wrote on social media as quoted by the New York Post.

Spotrac lists the three earlier fines at $36,257. Adding the $17,911 fine, the NFL has docked Jones $54,168 across four incidents.