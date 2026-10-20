Ex-Saints WR Signs With Steelers

In a well-traveled NFL career that included a stop with the New Orleans Saints, Marquez Valdes-Scantling has a new contract.

On Monday night, The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo reported that the Pittsburgh Steelers are signing MVS to a deal that will start him on the practice squad with the potential to get called up eventually.

DeFabo reported the news like this:

“A rash of injuries at the wide receiver position has sparked a reunion for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Veteran Marquez Valdes-Scantling plans to sign with the Pittsburgh Steelers, a league source told The Athletic. The 31-year-old wide receiver was released by the Los Angeles Chargers over the weekend. He is expected to begin his latest stint with the Steelers on the practice squad.”

It’s a reunion with Aaron Rodgers, who initially played with Valdes-Scantling with the Green Bay Packers,” DeFabo writes. “The Green Bay Packers drafted Valdes-Scantling in 2018, which was Mike McCarthy’s final season in Green Bay. For four years with Aaron Rodgers, Valdes-Scantling caught 123 passes for 2,153 yards and 13 touchdowns. When the Steelers were struggling to find reliable targets behind DK Metcalf a year ago, Rodgers publicly lobbied for Valdes-Scantling. The QB called the receiver one of his ‘favorite’ teammates of all time. In five games with the Steelers last season, Valdes-Scantling caught 10 passes and a touchdown.”

Marquez Valdes-Scantling With Saints

Valdes-Scantling was a member of the Saints in the second half of the 2024 sesaon.

He had begun that campaign with the Buffalo Bills, but they released him on Oct. 15, 2024, and the Saints signed him on Oct. 21.

MVS got eight games with the Saints and was targeted 35 times. He caught 17 of those for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

It was a bit of a throwback for Valdes-Scantling, who averaged 22.6 yards per catch with the Saints.

He once led the NFL in yards per reception while playing for the Packers in 2020, so the fact that Valdes-Scantling rediscovered his younger self in New Orleans may have helped prolong his NFL career.

He left the Saints after that season and split 2025 between the 49ers and Steelers, then began the 2026 season with the Chargers. Now he’s back in Pittsburgh.

MVS in Steelers Depth Chart

The Steelers are pretty buried on their WR depth chart at the moment.

DK Metcalf and Germie Bernard are the only two healthy guys they really trust.

Ben Skowronek is hurting, and Roman Wilson and Michael Pittman Jr. are already on injured reserve.

Valdes-Scantling has a chance to help, for sure.