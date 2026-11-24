New Orleans Saints head coach Kellen Moore faced criticism from his own team after Sunday’s loss against the Chicago Bears. Recently, the play caller’s job status has been put into question because of the lack of development in New Orleans. The offense has taken a step back, which is supposed to be Moore’s calling card. Center Will Sherman, who started his first game at the position on Sunday, specifically mentioned the issues in communication throughout the game.

He said, “I think the operation could’ve been a lot better. A lot of calls, I think, were being given out a little too late, so I think could be better at that. And then communicating little things like the calls and the cadence to make sure everything is clean and we’re moving efficiently as an O-Line.”

Even though there are other factors outside of Moore that could factor into this, it is clear that he should receive the majority of the blame for this failure. The Saints do not have a veteran quarterback to rely on as current starter Tyler Shough is only in his second season. These issues have factored into Shough’s regression this year.

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Kellen Moore Losing Support

Even though Sherman only started his first game of the season, he has been in the NFL since 2021. He should have a clear understanding of how an offense is supposed to effectively operate. Moore’s offense has started slow in most games this season, relying on Shough to create miracles in the passing game.

The Saints have some talented receivers in Chris Olave, Jordyn Tyson, and DeVaughn Vele. Yet, their inconsistency this season can directly be attributed to Moore as well. After a stellar performance in week 10, Tyson lacked that meaningful role against the Chicago Bears. Instead of building upon a strength, Moore let Tyson become an afterthought.

New Orleans also struggles with injuries on the offensive line right now. With Erik McCoy and Taliese Fuaga currently recovering from injuries, the head coach must be better at assisting the players. Simply, the Saints are not in the best position to succeed with how Moore runs the team.

Moore Is Now On the Hot Seat

The New Orleans Saints fired Dennis Allen in favor of Moore, where he became the defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears. This weekend illustrated the consequences of that decision as Allen has uplifted a previously questioned Bears offense. Of course the acquisition of Jeffery Simmons helps with that. However, it is fair to ask what areas of the organization is Moore helping to develop. The Saints arguably look worse now than they did last season. That is unacceptable for a team that was a dark horse for the NFC South coming into the 2026 NFL season.