The New Orleans Saints signed Travis Etienne to a contract this offseason worth nearly $50 million.

They’ve operated so far this season like they had no idea that they had committed so much money to Etienne.

A hamstring injury didn’t help the cause, but even when Etienne has played, the Saints have hardly given him the ball.

Take Sunday, for example. The Saints’ first handoff to Etienne happened with 33 seconds left in the first quarter.

By the time Etienne got more opportunities, it was too late. The Chicago Bears were on their way to a 21-13 win.

Travis Etienne Stats

Etienne finished Sunday’s game with 14 runs for 76 yards.

That included a 46-yarder to spark them toward a second-quarter score.

That’s about the moment the Saints appeared to remember that Etienne might be pretty darn good.

It was curious that they didn’t throw him the ball at all on Sunday, but still — 14 for 76 is 5.4 yards per carry. Etienne was quite effective.

The Saints just seemed to forget they had him for a stretch of Sunday’s game when they couldn’t afford to do that.

The Bears are a potent offense, and the Saints’ defense actually did a good job holding them in touch on Sunday.

They needed to combine that defensive effort with a ball-control offense featuring Etienne.

But despite Etienne not having done much this season, and missed a lot of time with injury, and making a big salary — the Saints waited too long.

By the time New Orleans committed to Etienne, it was a bit too late — and that appears to be true of this season, too.

NFC South Implications

The Saints signed Etienne to help them win the NFC South Division.

Beating the Bears would’ve been an upset — they entered at 7-2 compared to the 3-6 Saints.

But the Saints are now 3-7, and the Bears are now 8-2, and Chicago is likely very happy not to have had to deal with Etienne more.

New Orleans trails by two games now in the NFC South Division. The Carolina Panthers pulled off a thrilling 35-33 win over the Baltimore Ravens to improve to 5-5 and hold a two-game lead in the division.

The Saints, Falcons and Buccaneers are all 3-7. Ironically, all three have strong running backs.

At least Atlanta and Tampa Bay know to give the ball to Bijan Robinson and Bucky Irving.

The Saints are still trying to figure out what to do with Etienne.