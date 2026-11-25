The New Orleans Saints were hoping to take a step forward this season.

It’s their second year with Kellen Moore as head coach, and it’s their second year with Tyler Shough at quarterback. That continuity should’ve combined with roster improvements to push New Orleans in a positive direction.

Instead, this season has hit a bunch of bumps and is threatening to fall off the rails entirely.

And at some point, that reflects negatively back on Moore. There have been a lot of things that simply haven’t gone right, and while they aren’t all on the head coach, some of them are.

Moore came to New Orleans as a highly regarded coach, but he hasn’t yet proven to be a top-notch head coach.

That could put his job in danger, and while the Saints may not be able to catch the Panthers in the NFC South race, Moore’s squad has to play well down the stretch to make the case that he deserves a third season in charge.

Kellen Moore Job Warning

ESPN’s insiders Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler published a new article on Wednesday that doesn’t make things seem great for Moore.

They were discussing the fact that no head coach had been fired yet this season, but then they delved into other changes that have been made.

“Saints coach Kellen Moore making run-game staff changes during the bye week wasn’t the best sign,” Fowler begins.

That prompted Graziano to write this:

“A wild note I saw recently is that the Saints have trailed in all 27 games in which Moore has been their head coach. They must figure out if Tyler Shough is their long-term future at QB, and if they don’t think Moore is the coach to help get the most out of him, that could spell trouble, even after only two seasons.”

That’s certainly not a glowing review of Moore.

What’s Next?

Moore’s future is really going to require a cliche one game at a time mentality.

That doesn’t lead to great news, though, because the Saints’ next two games are against the high-powered Bengals and Packers passing attacks.

It could get uglier before it gets better for Moore in New Orleans — and if that happens, it’s not clear that he’ll still be on the sideline in 2027.