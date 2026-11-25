The New Orleans Saints weren’t really expecting to be 3-7 at this point in the season. And that situation has brought head coach Kellen Moore more scrutiny than he would have wanted.

Saints fans were hoping that the club could take the next step in its rebuild. But that hasn’t quite been the case, with Sunday’s 21-13 loss to the Chicago Bears particularly frustrating.

And now, the market has begun to notice. According to the folks at BetOnline Sports & Casino, Kellen Moore is among the frontrunners to be the first to get the pink slip this season.

While the market isn’t necessarily buying that Moore will be the first to get the heave-ho, the lines suggest that Kellen Moore’s seat could be getting hotter.

The odds have assigned Moore +600 odds to be the first coach to get canned this season. That’s fourth on the list, and it’s not that far off from some of the most obvious names at this point.

The market believes that the first NFL coach to go this season could be Shane Steichen of the Indianapolis Colts. The market has him at -120, making him the most immediate coach to go. Steichen is followed by Aaron Glenn of the New York Jets (+250) and Jim Harbaugh of the Los Angeles Chargers (+400).

Considering that the NFC South is still up for grabs, there’s still a chance that Kellen Moore can make his seat just a little cooler.

Kellen Moore Still Has a Path to Saving His Job

At 3-7, the situation looks bad. There is no getting around that.

However, the Saints are fortunate enough to play in a division that has not exactly produced a runaway favorite. That reality could end up being the biggest thing working in Kellen Moore’s favor over the second half of the season.

The NFC South remains within reach.

If New Orleans can string together a few wins, the conversation around Kellen Moore could change surprisingly quickly. NFL head coaches are often evaluated based on results, and a playoff appearance would likely carry far more weight than a difficult start to the year.

That’s what makes the upcoming stretch so important.

The Saints do not necessarily need to become one of the best teams in football. They simply need to prove they are moving in the right direction. Improvement on offense, better game management, and a handful of victories could significantly cool speculation surrounding Moore’s future.

For now, his seat may be warming up.

But as long as New Orleans remains within striking distance of a division title, Kellen Moore still controls a large part of his own fate.



Saints Must Decide Whether the Rebuild is Actually Working

The bigger question facing New Orleans may have very little to do with Kellen Moore himself.

Instead, the organization must determine whether the current rebuild is progressing as expected.

When Moore was hired, the hope was that the Saints would take a meaningful step forward. While nobody expected a Super Bowl contender overnight, there was an expectation that fans would see evidence of long-term progress.

That has been difficult to identify consistently this season.

As losses continue to pile up, ownership will inevitably begin asking difficult questions. Are the Saints developing their young players? Is the coaching staff maximizing the talent on the roster? Is this team closer to contention than it was a year ago?

Those questions matter because coaching changes often represent a much larger organizational issue.

If the Saints believe the rebuild remains on track, Kellen Moore could receive patience despite a disappointing record. However, if decision-makers conclude that the team has stalled, the pressure on the head coach could increase dramatically.

That’s why the next several weeks may be just as important for the direction of the franchise as they are for Moore’s future.

Ultimately, the Saints aren’t judging Kellen Moore’s success solely on this season’s record. The decision to keep him on board will come down to the organization’s belief that he’s the guy who can take the team to the next level.