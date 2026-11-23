Tyler Shough is old.

That’s not breaking news. Most New Orleans Saints fans will know he was the oldest quarterback in his draft class. He’s actually almost exactly a year older than his backup, Spencer Rattler, who entered the NFL before Shough did.

But it’s a fact that can’t be avoided when the Saints consider what comes next. He’s already 27 years old but in just his second season in the NFL. What do you make of that?

“Shough is already 27 years old,” ESPN’s Bill Barnwell wrote on Monday. “(I still don’t understand how he is the same age as Jerry Jeudy, who feels like he has been in the league since the late-1990s.) The hope was that Shough’s experience in different schemes would allow him to adapt quickly, and a year ago, it looked like he did. Now, it’s fair to wonder whether he can grow into something more than a point guard in Moore’s offense. Shough will need to show a higher ceiling over the second half of the season to keep the Saints from pursuing quarterbacks more aggressively next offseason.”

Barnwell wrote an entire blurb suggesting that Shough’s time in New Orleans might be over sooner rather than later.

Tyler Shough Future

The main problem for Shough is that he hasn’t shown enough growth to believe in his potential as a high-level QB going forward.

“The Bears have a solid defense, but this should have been a spot where Shough had enough to move the ball,” Barnwell wrote of Shough’s Week 11 performance. “Instead, he averaged 5.2 yards per pass attempt and was sacked six times, including a safety in the fourth quarter. Four of those six sacks were Shough’s fault, either on reps when he didn’t throw to an open receiver, held the ball too long or scrambled into a sack. It didn’t seem as though he always trusted what he was seeing unless (or until) it was open. That’s a dangerous way to play quarterback, and it’s one of the specific ways that Caleb Williams has grown over the past two years under Ben Johnson. When you can’t run the ball, and you aren’t picking up significant yardage as a passer when you do complete throws, you have to be consistent on extended drives to score. The average Saints touchdown drive this season has required nine plays, the third-longest figure in the NFL. Shough doesn’t have that sort of consistency yet as a passer.”

The hope for an older Shough would’ve likely been that he could have consistency, at least.

But he missed a ton of time in college with injury, so his age doesn’t necessarily equal experience.

The Saints are currently learning that Shough might not have the right stuff to seize this gig for the long haul.

Drafting Another QB?

The Saints will have to decide whether the 2027 first round is too soon to draft another quarterback.

The current trend line would have the Saints picking in the top-10, and they might have a few interesting options to choose from.

If they take a first-round QB, the writing is on the wall for Shough, but it could also create a bit of controversy if they don’t fully trade Shough away to make room for the new guy.

This is less than ideal for the Saints, but they’ve got to figure it out sooner rather than later.