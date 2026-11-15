Is Travis Etienne Playing Today? Latest Injury News for Questionable Saints RB

The New Orleans Saints brought excitement to their fanbase this weekend when they officially activated star running back Travis Etienne off of injured reserve.

Etienne has missed most of the season with a hamstring injury, but he looks set to make his return to the field on Sunday when the Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in Week 10. It’s a battle of two teams tied atop the NFC South Division at 3-5 — whoever wins will be in first place.

Etienne’s injury, though, has left a bit of a question mark for the Saints on their final injury report of the week released on Friday.

Despite being activated off the IR, Etienne is listed as questionable for Sunday’s game.

Is Travis Etienne Playing Today?

Etienne is expected to play on Sunday, and the Saints’ sequence of roster moves is a good hint.

The key thing to note is that they didn’t have to activate Etienne off IR on Saturday, but they did.

If Etienne wasn’t going to play, the Saints wouldn’t have activated him. He had more than two weeks remaining he could’ve remained on IR while continuing to ramp up in practice before needing to be activated to fit his 21-day activation window.

If the Saints had any question at all about Etienne’s availability for Sunday, they likely wouldn’t have done that.

Once Etienne was activated, his questionable status seemed like just a matter of procedure.

Why is Travis Etienne Questionable?

The Saints probably still would like to see Etienne feel comfortable in warmups on Sunday, just in case. Hamstrings are tricky things.

But it would be a surprise to see Etienne’s name on the inactive report that will drop 90 minutes before kickoff.

The more intriguing part of this is how much Etienne will actually play. A report earlier in the weekend suggested that it’d be a legitimate three-way split between him, Audric Estime and Alvin Kamara.

For fantasy football managers, that’s a tough thing to figure out — but Etienne should see some time, at the very least, or the Saints wouldn’t have activated him in the first place.