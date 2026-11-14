New Orleans Saints Star Alvin Kamara Sends Out 7-Word Post Before Panthers Game

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a 23-22 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns (at home).

Alvin Kamara rushed for 32 yards (on six carries).

He also caught three passes for 17 yards.

New Orleans Saints Star Alvin Kamara Sends Out 7-Word Post

Earlier this week, Kamara made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “I ain neva eva Studdard like Ruben…🖕🏾”

Comments On His Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

@mzteezie3: “4life my favorite”

@raquel.mcgowan.39: “I just love Kamara that my baby”

@volsandjags4life: “LOVE THIS MAN!!! 🧡VFL”

@ladysaintervin: “Thanks for staying down and loyal. Louisiana ain’t fit everyone. Appreciate folks like you and Cam more and more.”

@big_alz_55: “Remember all the sh*t that dude was doing for the team before u hate on him. He just one person. My Saints just not good right now and I’m a die hard fan. Truth is the truth. Ppl turn on ya quick. Sh*t sad smh. AK still that dude in my book.”