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New Orleans Saints Star Alvin Kamara Sends Out 7-Word Post Before Panthers Game

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PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints looks dejected after the NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints at Stade de France on October 25, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints are coming off a 23-22 overtime win over the Cleveland Browns (at home).

Alvin Kamara rushed for 32 yards (on six carries).

He also caught three passes for 17 yards.

New Orleans Saints Star Alvin Kamara Sends Out 7-Word Post

GettyAlvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints runs for yards during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome on November 08, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Earlier this week, Kamara made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “I ain neva eva Studdard like Ruben…🖕🏾”

Comments On His Post

GettyAlvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saintsloses control of the ball during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome on November 08, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of his post:

@mzteezie3: “4life my favorite”

@raquel.mcgowan.39: “I just love Kamara that my baby”

@volsandjags4life: “LOVE THIS MAN!!! 🧡VFL”

GettyAlvin Kamara (41) of the New Orleans Saints looks on before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.

@ladysaintervin: “Thanks for staying down and loyal. Louisiana ain’t fit everyone. Appreciate folks like you and Cam more and more.”

@big_alz_55: “Remember all the sh*t that dude was doing for the team before u hate on him. He just one person. My Saints just not good right now and I’m a die hard fan. Truth is the truth. Ppl turn on ya quick. Sh*t sad smh. AK still that dude in my book.”

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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New Orleans Saints Star Alvin Kamara Sends Out 7-Word Post Before Panthers Game

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