Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? Saints RB Depth Chart Changing

The New Orleans Saints got an addition to their running back depth chart for Week 10.

That just might not be good news for veteran RB Alvin Kamara.

Kamara is a stalwart in New Orleans, but you wouldn’t know that by watching the Saints’ game in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers.

It’s a battle for first place. Whoever wins will lead the NFC South Division at the end of Week 10.

It just hasn’t involved Kamara at all so far.

Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today?

Yes, Kamara is playing on Sunday.

He has been on the field during the first half — he just doesn’t have a run or a catch.

Kamara’s first snap came on a fourth-and-1, but the Saints didn’t give him the ball and were stuffed on the play.

Clearly, the Saints are going a different direction here.

Saints RB Depth Chart

The certain thing on Sunday was that Travis Etienne would see solid work. The Saints activated him from IR this weekend to return from his hamstring injury.

While Etienne’s workload wasn’t totally certain, the Saints wouldn’t have activated him not to use him. He’ll be RB1 going forward.

The question came beyond that, and so far, it looks like Audric Estime is the direct backup to Etienne.

The Saints didn’t trade Kamara before the deadline, but they don’t appear to think he’s a key component to the rest of their season, either.

When CJ Donaldson comes back from injury, it’ll get even a little bit more crowded.