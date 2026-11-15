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Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? Saints RB Depth Chart Changing

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PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints looks dejected after the NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints at Stade de France on October 25, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints got an addition to their running back depth chart for Week 10.

That just might not be good news for veteran RB Alvin Kamara.

Kamara is a stalwart in New Orleans, but you wouldn’t know that by watching the Saints’ game in Week 10 against the Carolina Panthers.

It’s a battle for first place. Whoever wins will lead the NFC South Division at the end of Week 10.

It just hasn’t involved Kamara at all so far.

Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today?

Pittsburgh Steelers v New Orleans Saints
GettyPARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 25: Alvin Kamara of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the NFL game between Pittsburgh Steelers and New Orleans Saints at Stade de France on October 25, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Yes, Kamara is playing on Sunday.

He has been on the field during the first half — he just doesn’t have a run or a catch.

Kamara’s first snap came on a fourth-and-1, but the Saints didn’t give him the ball and were stuffed on the play.

Clearly, the Saints are going a different direction here.

Saints RB Depth Chart

Cleveland Browns v New Orleans Saints
GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 08: Audric Estime #30 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball during the first quarter of the game against the Cleveland Browns at Caesars Superdome on November 08, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

The certain thing on Sunday was that Travis Etienne would see solid work. The Saints activated him from IR this weekend to return from his hamstring injury.

While Etienne’s workload wasn’t totally certain, the Saints wouldn’t have activated him not to use him. He’ll be RB1 going forward.

The question came beyond that, and so far, it looks like Audric Estime is the direct backup to Etienne.

The Saints didn’t trade Kamara before the deadline, but they don’t appear to think he’s a key component to the rest of their season, either.

When CJ Donaldson comes back from injury, it’ll get even a little bit more crowded.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Is Alvin Kamara Playing Today? Saints RB Depth Chart Changing

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