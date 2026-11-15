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Is Devaughn Vele Playing Today? Saints WR Depth Chart Changing

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DeVaughn Vele
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New Orleans Saints wide receiver DeVaughn Vele.

Devaughn Vele made a positive impact early this season for the New Orleans Saints.

But as part of a changing wide receiver depth chart, it’s not clear what Vele’s role will look like going forward.

The Saints are taking on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. It’s a big game. The winner claims sole first place in the NFC South Division.

For New Orleans to win, the Saints will likely have to be able to move the ball through the air against a depleted Carolina secondary, which is missing a few different cornerbacks due to injury.

That would seem to bode well for Vele, but as Sunday’s game approached halftime, Vele didn’t have a single catch.

Is Devaughn Vele Playing Today?

GettyEAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY – OCTOBER 18: Chris Olave #12 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with teammate Devaughn Vele #14 after scoring a touchdown against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 18, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

Yes, Vele is playing on Sunday.

He’s healthy and wasn’t on the injury report this week.

Vele remains a reliable option for the Saints. They just haven’t used him yet on Sunday.

Update: Vele had two catches on the final drive of the first half.

Saints WR Depth Chart

GettyMETAIRIE, LOUISIANA – JULY 30: Jordyn Tyson #0 of the New Orleans Saints participates in drills during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center on July 30, 2026 in Metairie, Louisiana. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

The real key to what’s happening with the Saints right now is that Jordyn Tyson is back.

Tyson was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft out of Arizona State, but a hamstring injury kept him out for the first third of the season.

He finally made his NFL debut in Week 9, but he had his workload limited in his first game back.

Now, it’s looking like Tyson is moving up the depth chart. He took pregame reps with the starters on Sunday, which he didn’t do a week ago.

The Saints’ first two completions to receivers on Sunday both went to Tyson.

Chris Olave remains WR1, although he also doesn’t have a catch through the first 28 minutes on Sunday.

Tyson, though, may have bumped Vele down from WR2 to lower down the depth chart.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Is Devaughn Vele Playing Today? Saints WR Depth Chart Changing

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