Is Chris Olave Playing Today? Why Saints’ WR Doesn’t Have Catches

The New Orleans Saints are playing for first place on Sunday.

Despite that, they’re not getting Chris Olave the football against the Carolina Panthers, which makes for a curious offensive setup.

New Orleans didn’t exactly get off to a roaring start, but it certainly didn’t help that Tyler Shough was hardly throwing to Olave.

Is Chris Olave Playing Today?

Yes, Olave is active and healthy and playing for the Saints on Sunday.

Despite that, he went the first 20 minutes of the game without a catch.

Want to know how we know he was playing? Because Olave was involved in the first big play of Sunday’s game.

Olave ran a slant from the right side of the field, and he was in traffic when Shough threw the ball his way.

The ball didn’t get to Olave’s hands. Instead, it hit his helmet and bounced into the air.

The Panthers reeled it in for an interception off of Olave’s head.

Saints WR Depth Chart

The Saints do have a new face in their wide receiver depth chart as of a week ago.

Jordyn Tyson didn’t make his NFL debut until Week 9, and so Sunday is his second game.

Tyson was the No. 8 overall pick out of Arizona State and has star potential. It makes sense that he’d get at least a little action heading his way that could siphon a few targets away from others.

Olave at least had a target early on Sunday. Devaughn Vele hadn’t even been thrown to yet as it seems Tyson may have leapfrogged him on the depth chart.