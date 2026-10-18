Is Chris Olave Playing Today? Why Saints’ WR is Quiet After Injury Report

Chris Olave was questionable heading into Sunday on the New Orleans Saints‘ final injury report of Week 6.

And while the inactive list on Sunday didn’t include Olave’s name, it’s still not clear if he’s going to be at 100% for the matchup with the New York Giants.

He certainly didn’t make much impact in the early going. Olave was shut out in the first quarter.

Is Chris Olave Playing Today?

Yes, Olave is active and playing on Sunday.

He did get a target out of Tyler Shough’s first five passes, but Olave wasn’t able to catch it.

Devaughn Vele had an early catch for 16 yards, and Kendre Miller had a catch for 0 yards. Shough had already thrown three incompletions out of his first five passes, each targeted to a different player, including the one to Olave.

Why Was Chris Olave Questionable?

Olave was questionable on the injury report, but not actually due to an injury.

He was listed with an illness.

It tracked with the fact that last Sunday, it was reported that an illness was working its way through the Saints’ locker room. It seems that it may have hit Olave later than some of his teammates.

Olave did have his quietest week of the season in Week 5 when he had just four catches, but overall, he’s been an obvious No. 1 WR for the Saints.

Saints WR Depth Chart

The Saints don’t have a ton of wide receivers on their active roster at the moment.

Olave is the clear WR1, and the aforementioned Devaughn Vele has also been a great playmaker this season as their WR2 in the early going.

The Saints also have Bryce Lance and Barion Brown active on Sunday.

They’re still waiting for the debut of their first-round rookie Jordyn Tyson, who hasn’t played yet this season due to injury.