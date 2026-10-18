Is Noah Fant Playing Today? Why Saints’ TE Isn’t Doing Anything vs. Giants

Noah Fant has been a key addition to the New Orleans Saints to help bolster their TE depth chart with Juwan Johnson.

The Saints were having a great day on Sunday in Week 6, too, which one would think would include plenty of Johnson and Fant.

Amazingly, though, even as the Saints opened up a 34-10 lead through three quarters, neither Johnson nor Fant had a catch.

We’ve already broken down at this link what the deal was with Johnson on Sunday.

Here, we’ve got a bit more on Fant.

Is Noah Fant Playing Today?

Yes, Noah Fant is playing on Sunday for the Saints.

He’s active and healthy and has spent some time on the field.

It just didn’t result in any catches through the first 53 minutes of the game.

The Saints were up 34-10 after three quarters and still up 34-18 with 7:00 to play, but Fant didn’t have any catches in that.

Why Isn’t Noah Fant Doing Anything?

Fant isn’t a part of a varied Saints passing attack up to this point

He did have just one target through the first 53 minutes of the game, so he was clearly out there, but he wasn’t part of the gameplan.

Johnson, the starting TE, had just two targets and hadn’t caught one, either.

It was one of those days where no one got that involved in the passing attack.

Through 53 minutes, Chris Olave led the way with six targets, of which he caught four for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Devaughn Vele also had six targets with three catches for 42 yards.

Alvin Kamara had four targets, catching two for 35 yards, including a 31-yard TD.

Bryce Lance also had four targets, catching two for nine yards, including a touchdown.

The third TE Oscar Delp was actually the only tight end with a catch, reeling in both of his targets through 53 minutes for 10 yards.

Barion Brown also had a catch for the Saints, and Kendre Miller had two catches out of the backfield, while reserve RB CJ Donaldson had a target that he didn’t catch.

Fant isn’t likely to do anything down the stretch with a big lead. It’s a tough break for anyone relying on Fant for any production in fantasy football or otherwise on Sunday.