Saints’ Kellen Moore Says Aggressive Changes Are Coming After Loss To Panthers

The New Orleans Saints had a chance to take first place in the NFC South on Sunday. Instead, they watched Ryan Fitzgerald hit a 54-yard field goal as time expired, giving the Carolina Panthers a 20-17 victory at Caesars Superdome. Afterward, Kellen Moore acknowledged that his playcalling needs to change.

The Saints fell to 3-6, and this was a game they had opportunities to win. Carolina committed 17 penalties and still left with the victory. For frustrated New Orleans fans, that makes Moore’s assessment of the offense worth hearing.

“Obviously a disappointment,” Moore said during his postgame news conference, shared on the Saints’ official website. “We had plenty of opportunities in this game, and we didn’t get it done.”

Kellen Moore Says Saints Need More Aggressive Playcalling

Moore’s most direct admission concerned getting the ball downfield. He did not put the entire responsibility on his quarterback or suggest that execution alone explained the result. The head coach identified something he needs to do better.

“I’ve got to call it more aggressive and find ways to get us down the field more,” Moore said.

That is a meaningful acknowledgment from the person directing the offense. Tyler Shough completed 25 of 35 passes, but those completions produced only 187 yards. New Orleans also turned the ball over twice, adding costly mistakes to an afternoon when sustained offensive production was difficult to find.

Chris Olave finished with three catches for 30 yards. Rookie Jordyn Tyson caught 11 passes for 80 yards, giving Shough a productive target without turning the afternoon into the kind of explosive performance the Saints needed. Moving the ball and threatening a defense downfield are not always the same thing.

Saints Let Another Winnable Game Slip Away

New Orleans also failed on two fourth-down attempts in Carolina territory. Those possessions mattered in a game decided by three points. Moore’s comments acknowledged a larger issue than simply needing one more play at the end.

The Saints still gave themselves a chance late. Charlie Smyth made a 55-yard field goal with 41 seconds remaining to tie the score at 17. Carolina then reached field-goal range, helped by a pass interference penalty against Kool-Aid McKinstry, before Fitzgerald delivered the winner.

That finish will draw attention, but New Orleans had opportunities long before the final kick. An offense that entered halftime scoreless left itself little room for mistakes. The late comeback could not erase everything that preceded it.

Moore has identified the adjustment he wants to make. Saints fans now need to see what more aggressive actually looks like on Sundays. Taking responsibility is a start, but the offense has to give that admission some meaning.