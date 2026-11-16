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Saints’ Travis Etienne Numbers Don’t Match Contract

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NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 15: Travis Etienne #3 of the New Orleans Saints runs the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the second quarter of a game at Caesars Superdome on November 15, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wes Hale/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints gave Travis Etienne the contract of a No. 1 running back this offseason in free agency.

But when the games have been played, Etienne has gotten the workload of a 50-50 committee split.

He made his return in Week 10 from a hamstring injury and had a limited impact. Etienne had eight carries for 14 yards and three catches for 20 yards.

It’s fair to expect Etienne to get a bit more work in the weeks ahead, but there’s reason to wonder what the Saints are really doing here.

Etienne’s numbers don’t match his contract.

Travis Etienne Workload Split

New Orleans Saints v Baltimore Ravens
GettyBALTIMORE, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Travis Etienne #3 of the New Orleans Saints scores a two point conversion against the Baltimore Ravens in the fourth quarter of a game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Etienne hasn’t even seen 60% of the touches in any game this season.

Analyst Adam Levitan shared this breakdown on X on Monday:

Injury may have had an impact on a couple of those games, but you’d think one of those early weeks would’ve featured more Etienne.

The Saints clearly like keeping this in a committee, for whatever reason.

Saints RB Depth Chart

GettyNEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 15: Alvin Kamara #41 of the New Orleans Saints catches a pass against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter of a game at Caesars Superdome on November 15, 2026 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Morgan Simmons/Getty Images)

The Saints seem to have Etienne as their RB1, but it’s not as clear a workload split as expected.

Audric Estime got seven carries on Sunday, and Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns — one on the ground, one as a receiver.

The second half of this season will be telling.

The Saints fell to 3-6 with their loss to the Panthers on Sunday that pushed Carolina into first place at 4-5.

For New Orleans to make a push toward the playoffs, Etienne is going to have to get the football in his hands and make plays. Without Etienne operating as a true RB1, especially for what he’s getting paid, the rest of the Saints season could be quite bumpy.

Billy Heyen Billy Heyen is a Heavy contributor with focus on the NFL and MLB. He is a 2019 graduate of Syracuse University who spent his senior year following Jim Boeheim's basketball team around the country. His reporting work has also included extensive work for The Sporting News, the Sandusky Register and Rochester's Democrat & Chronicle. Adventures in sports writing have also led to in-person coverage of the Buffalo Sabres, Cleveland Guardians, U.S. men's national soccer team and a variety of minor league baseball stories. More about Billy Heyen

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Saints’ Travis Etienne Numbers Don’t Match Contract

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