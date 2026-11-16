Saints’ Travis Etienne Numbers Don’t Match Contract

The New Orleans Saints gave Travis Etienne the contract of a No. 1 running back this offseason in free agency.

But when the games have been played, Etienne has gotten the workload of a 50-50 committee split.

He made his return in Week 10 from a hamstring injury and had a limited impact. Etienne had eight carries for 14 yards and three catches for 20 yards.

It’s fair to expect Etienne to get a bit more work in the weeks ahead, but there’s reason to wonder what the Saints are really doing here.

Etienne’s numbers don’t match his contract.

Travis Etienne Workload Split

Etienne hasn’t even seen 60% of the touches in any game this season.

Analyst Adam Levitan shared this breakdown on X on Monday:

Travis Etienne share of Saints RB touches in four games since signing $47M contract with $28M guaranteed: Week 1: 57%

Week 2: 40%

Week 3: 47%

Week 10: 46% — Adam Levitan (@adamlevitan) November 16, 2026

Injury may have had an impact on a couple of those games, but you’d think one of those early weeks would’ve featured more Etienne.

The Saints clearly like keeping this in a committee, for whatever reason.

Saints RB Depth Chart

The Saints seem to have Etienne as their RB1, but it’s not as clear a workload split as expected.

Audric Estime got seven carries on Sunday, and Alvin Kamara scored two touchdowns — one on the ground, one as a receiver.

The “Travis Etienne plan” 1. Pay him $30M guaranteed

2. Try to force Alvin Kamara to retire all offseason

3. Play both Kamara and Kendre Miller over Etienne

4. Cut Kendre Miller

5. Play Audric Estime over Etienne

6. ????

7. Profit — Sam Sherman (@Sherman_FFB) November 16, 2026

The second half of this season will be telling.

The Saints fell to 3-6 with their loss to the Panthers on Sunday that pushed Carolina into first place at 4-5.

For New Orleans to make a push toward the playoffs, Etienne is going to have to get the football in his hands and make plays. Without Etienne operating as a true RB1, especially for what he’s getting paid, the rest of the Saints season could be quite bumpy.