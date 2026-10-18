Saints Receive Brutal Tyler Shough Fracture Update Hours Before Giants Kickoff: Report

Hours before they take on the New York Giants, the New Orleans Saints received a shocking and unexpected update on QB Tyler Shough.

Tyler Shough has reportedly been playing with two broken bones in his left hand, according to NFL Network’s Adam Schefter.

It stems from the same injury that Shough suffered in their historic Atlanta Falcons domecoming anniversary earlier this month.

Saints QB Tyler Shough Reportedly Suffering Left Hand Fracture

The Saints are yet to publicly confirm the report, but the injury has forced Shough to tape together the ring and pinky fingers on his non-throwing hand.

“The injury is expected to take weeks to heal, with one source estimating that the injury would last ‘a couple of months’, but Shough hasn’t missed any playing time and will not. Shough is determined to play through any injury and thinks he can handle this injury to his non-throwing hand. But it has impacted how he does his job.”

Gutting it out is one thing, but running an offense with two broken bones, no matter if it’s his non-throwing hand, is playing with fire. The Saints don’t have the luxury of a proven backup waiting in the wings.

One bad collision on a handoff or a blindside hit, and a manageable fracture becomes a season-ending injury in a split second.

Making the dire situation worse, the report came out just hours before they take on the Giants in a must-win game on the road. It has not stopped the Saints QB from participating in any practices, but he has been extra careful.

Saints Receive Ugly Injury Update on Shough

“Shough spent last week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings handing off with the opposite hand he normally uses, and he is expected to continue to do the same so long as the breaks in his left hand are an issue,” Schefter adds.

“Shough also wore a protective glove last week atop a heavily bandaged hand, and the same protection is expected to be used for Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.”

It partly explains why he struggled last week vs. the Vikings, and passed for a career-low 96 yards and threw two interceptions in a 23-13 loss that dropped the Saints to 1-4.

A loss today slams the door shut on any postseason hopes. Pressure is sitting at an absolute maximum in New Orleans, yet Shough is taking the field with two broken bones, ready to gamble his entire season just to hold this season together.

Plus, the Saints have to face the Pittsburgh Steelers next week in Paris before they get their bye, which will give Shough some much-needed time to rest his hand.