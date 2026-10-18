Why is Jameis Winston Playing QB for Giants vs. Saints? Former Team Sees Gunslinger in Week 6

Jameis Winston remains one of the most entertaining players in the entire NFL.

On Sunday, he gets a chance to face one of his former teams. Winston is starting at quarterback for the New York Giants against the New Orleans Saints in Week 6.

It’s not necessarily a matchup that would’ve been anticipated early in the season when this game was put out by the NFL schedule makers.

But in a league that has opportunities arrive at a moment’s notice, Winston is now the Giants’ starter.

The Saints will be tasked with stopping Winston if they want to improve on their 1-4 mark so far this season.

Why is Jameis Winston Playing QB for Giants vs. Saints?

Winston is the Giants’ starting quarterback now because Jaxson Dart is injured.

Dart sustained a season-ending knee injury to call his second NFL season over only just after it had gotten started, a brutal blow for New York.

Winston came into the season as the backup, so he became the starter once Dart was hurt.

He had joined the Giants last year and been behind Russell Wilson and Dart on the depth chart, but Wilson is working in television now, so this is Winston’s gig at the moment.

Why Isn’t J.J. McCarthy Playing?

The Giants did trade for J.J. McCarthy from the Minnesota Vikings earlier this season, but he’s not starting.

It appears New York just wanted more quarterback depth behind Winston. They might also start McCarthy at some point this season, especially if they fall out of the playoff race.

But so far, the Giants have limited McCarthy’s usage to just gadget plays.

Jameis Winston’s NFL Career

The Saints were Winston’s second team in the NFL.

He had begun with five seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before coming to New Orleans.

In four years with the Saints, Winston got just 10 starts. He did go 6-4 in those starts, and he threw 20 touchdowns compared to 11 interceptions for New Orleans.

Winston then played for the Cleveland Browns in 2024 and went 2-5 in seven starts. He threw 13 TDs and 12 INTs with the Browns.

He then joined the Giants for 2025, which made for a fascinating QB room with with both Wilson and Dart.

This season, Winston is getting the chance to be back in front of the cameras, giving some fun soundbytes and flinging the football all over the field while he does it.