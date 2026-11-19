Most recently, the New York Giants lost 24-21 against the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football.

In the loss, running back Cam Skattebo set a new career high with 122 scrimmage yards while adding two touchdowns.

Skattebo had previously set a career high with 121 scrimmage yards against the Houston Texans during his prior game. However, Skattebo suffered a hamstring injury during that game, which then forced him to miss New York’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles coming off the team’s bye week.

While Skattebo was then able to make a quick recovery and suit up for Thursday’s game, the Giants have announced a new update on Skattebo’s injury.

New York Giants Announce Latest Cam Skattebo Injury News

Ahead of their Week 11 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Giants released their latest injury report. Giants running back Cam Skattebo remains listed on the injury report with a hamstring injury, but he was able to be a full participant during the team’s practice on Wednesday.

Skattebo being listed on the injury report means he is still receiving treatment for the injury. That did not seem to have much of an effect on Skattebo’s usage against the Commanders as his 21 total touches were his second-most this season.

At the moment, Skattebo does not appear to be in any danger of missing the team’s game against the Jaguars. The Giants released running back Eric Gray, whom the team had previously signed when Skattebo suffered his hamstring injury, from their practice squad on Monday.

Meanwhile, key starters J.J. McCarthy, Malik Nabers, Andrew Thomas and Jermaine Eluemunor did not appear on the injury report after previously being listed there in Week 10.

Giants vs. Jaguars

In Week 11, the New York Giants will search for their first victory of the season against a team with a winning record. The 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars enter Sunday’s game as the road favorites.

Giants Wire’s John Fennelly noted that one of the reasons the Jaguars are dangerous is their playmakers on offense. Fennelly wrote: “The Jags have an underrated trio on offense consisting of quarterback Trevor Lawrence, running back Bhayshul Tuten, and wide receiver Parker Washington.

Lawrence passed for a season-high 352 yards with three touchdowns and a120.1 rating in Week 10. He is one of two quarterbacks (Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow is the other) with three or more touchdown passes in five or more games. He ranks third in rating (112.8) and is tied for third in touchdown passes (21) entering Week 11.

Tuten has 85 or more scrimmage yards in six of his past seven games. He aims for his fourth in a row with a rushing touchdown and a fifth in a row with a scrimmage touchdown.

Washington led the team with seven receptions for a career-high 152 yards and a career-high sixth receiving touchdown of the season in Week 10, his fifth career game with 100 or more receiving yards. He is aiming for his third in a row with a touchdown catch.”