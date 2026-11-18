The New York Giants lost star wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson to a massive, $70 million free-agent contract with the Tennessee Titans in March.

The Titans just lost Robinson for the rest of the season.

“Wan’Dale Robinson OUT for the season for Titans after going on IR on Tuesday,” Titans reporter Jim Wyatt wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

“Wan’Dale Robinson is out for the season,” NFL reporter Paul Kuharsky wrote on X.

Robinson suffered an ankle injury in Sunday’s Week 10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars — an injury that could still come back to hurt the Giants.

“Wan’Dale Robinson ruled out for the year … pretty sure this just cost the Giants a fourth-round pick, right?” Giants podcaster Dan Schneier wrote on his official X account. “Brutal.”

Robinson’s Injury Impacts Compensatory Picks

Robinson’s injury will now likely impact the compensatory pick the Giants are scheduled to receive after he left in free agency.

“Wan’Dale Robinson going on IR could be problematic for the round of the Giants’ expected 2027 compensatory pick,” Over the Cap’s Nick Korte wrote on X. “He’s been barely hovering above the 4th/5th round bubble, and missing 4 games could make it difficult for him to stay above that cutoff.”

Korte is the same person who unwittingly blew up a trade between the Cincinnati Bengals and Philadelphia Eagles on November 10 when he pointed out that the deal would cost the Bengals a 3rd-round compensatory pick.

“As we (and some NFL front offices learned last week), Nick is the go-to source on comp picks,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on X. “Always tough to bank on the round of a comp pick because it’s complicated/fluid, but seems like the Giants are now more likely to land a fifth-rounder. Also, Wan’Dale has 38 catches for 272 yards in nine games.”

Giants May Have Found Replacement in Draft

The Giants may have found a replacement for Robinson in the 2026 NFL Draft with 3rd-round pick Malachi Fields — a 6-foot-4, 218-pound playmaker who has flashed big-time potential.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen singled out Fields as the NFL’s No. 1 “Under the Radar” rookie headed into the regular-season opener against the Dallas Cowboys on September 13.

“Fields has the physical profile at 6-foot-4, 218 pounds to win one-on-one targets as the boundary X receiver,” Bowen wrote. “Plus, the third-rounder can get the ball on deep in-breakers and underneath throws. Fields is pushing for the No. 2 role in New York, and his skill set should complement that of WR1 Malik Nabers.”