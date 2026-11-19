The New York Giants are entering the final stretch of the 2026 season, and every game is one step closer to the team winning its first NFC East division title since 2011.

Up next, a date with the Jacksonville Jaguars, which may end up being the most challenging team the Giants have faced so far in their current campaign.

Jacksonville is 7-2 and atop the AFC South division with their own commanding lead. Per Sumer Sports, they have the fourth-best offense and third-best defense in the NFL, and will surely pose a massive threat when they square off on Sunday afternoon.

But Giants’ head coach John Harbaugh says his team doesn’t care how good of an opponent the Jaguars are; they’re preparing like it’s just another game.

John Harbaugh Could Care Less About Jaguars Record

Speaking with reporters for the first time this week, Harbaugh stressed that the New York Giants shouldn’t worry about their opponents’ record, and even quoted legendary coach Bill Parcells.

“I don’t even look at that. All you do is you look at the team they are right now. The opponent that we’re facing, they’re good, they’re good. What makes them good? You watch them, they do a lot of good stuff. They play good defense, offense, and special teams. They got a really good quarterback,” Harbaugh told the media.

“They got talented players on offense. Their offensive line’s big and strong. I mean, we could go on here for a while. You want me to keep going? They’re really good. What’s their record? That makes them good. What did Bill Parcells say? So the Jaguars are really good. The record says so.”

The Parcells quote that Harbaugh is referring to is “You are what your record says you are.” And when it comes to the Jaguars, their record says they’re one of the top teams in the NFL.

With seven wins under their belt, they’re among four teams in the AFC tied for second place in the conference, just one spot behind the Buffalo Bills for the No. 1 seed.

Looking at the Giants’ schedule, it is almost certainly the toughest team they’ve faced thus far.

How Aggressive Will the Giants Be on Sunday?

In a follow-up question, Harbaugh was asked if the New York Giants plan on taking more risks than usual against a team like Jacksonville, such as going for it on fourth down more often and other gambles.

“We’re gonna do whatever’s necessary to win the football game. Sometimes it looks like it, sometimes it doesn’t. I promise you they’re doing everything they’re trying to do to win the game,” Harbaugh said.

“I hope it looks aggressive. I hope we’re singing the praises about how this aggressive game plan won the game for the Giants. That’s the goal when we put a game plan together, and that’s what we’re gonna try to do.”

The Giants were criticized for their lack of aggressiveness last week against the Washington Commanders. We’ll see if they change their ways after it cost them a potential win.