The New York Giants moved quickly to bring back a special teams standout on Wednesday, ahead of a showdown with another first-place team when they face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in Week 11.

“The Giants are re-signing CB Nikko Reed to the practice squad, per source,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account on Wednesday morning. “He was cut on Monday to make room for veteran special teamer Tavierre Thomas. Reed takes the place of RB Eric Gray, who was cut from the practice squad yesterday.”

“The Giants are signing Nikko Reed to the practice squad,” Big Blue Film Room wrote on its official X account on Wednesday. “Reed was waived on Monday. He has appeared in 3 games this season for the Giants.”

Reed Made Chargers as Undrafted Free Agent

Reed, 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, started his college career at Colorado and transferred to Oregon, where he wasn’t a full-time starter in two seasons and went undrafted after running a 4.46-second 40-yard-dash at Oregon’s Pro Day.

“Reed is a bit undersized as a slot corner, which makes his competitiveness outside that much more impressive,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in his 2025 pre-draft evaluation. “He will play full-time as a slot as a pro, but bigger receivers will always have jump-ball advantages over him. He’s better from press-man coverage, where he can on-board and ride the route early on instead of being forced to mirror and match breaks from his pedal. There is no hesitation in his run support and he punches above his weight as a tackler. He profiles as a late-round pick or undrafted free agent but plays like someone who can make a roster.”

After impressing during the preseason, Reed spent his rookie season with the Chargers but was waived in final roster cuts on August 31.

Giants Face Tough Test in Bounceback Game

The Giants are in first place in the NFC East but have already failed to take a win off one of their rivals after a 24-21 home loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 10 — following a tie against the Commanders in Week 5.

The Jaguars are one of the NFL’s up-and-coming teams and will have an extra boost on the defensive side of the ball — the Giants game will be the debut for NFL All-Pro safety Jessie Bates and Super Bowl champion defensive tackle Jordan Davis, a pair of players obtained by the Jaguars before the NFL trade deadline on November 10.