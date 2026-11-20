On Sunday, the New York Giants will face a tough challenge as they take on the 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.

The Giants have not won a game over a team with a record above .500 this season. However, they have also not had to face any since their Week 2 game against the Los Angeles Rams, which was quickly derailed after quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a season-ending injury in the first quarter of the game.

Ahead of their matchup against the Jaguars, the New York Giants have announced a transaction regarding a former Bengals wide receiver.

New York Giants Announce Addition to Practice Squad

The New York Giants announced they had signed wide receiver Charlie Jones to the practice squad. Jones had recently been released by the Giants.

SB Nation’s Ed Valentine wrote: “Charlie Jones, just dropped from the 53-man roster this week when Xavier Gipson was signed off the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad, has been re-signed to the team’s practice squad.

Jones had a 10.0-yard average on 16 punt returns and a 23.8-yard average on 14 kickoff returns. He also has two receptions for 66 yards in limited time at wide receiver.”

For now, it appears that Gipson will replace Jones in return duties. Special teams coordinator Chris Horton said of the decision of having Gipson replace Jones, “We need a spark. It’s nothing that Charlie did not do. I don’t want to seem like we’re not doing that, but we feel like we need a spark.”

Charlie Jones has appeared in six games for the Giants this season.

Charlie Jones’ NFL Journey

A to Z Sports’ John Sheeran wrote of Jones’ NFL career prior to the 2026 NFL season: “Charlie Jones was selected with the No. 131 pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Bengals. Prior to the NFL, Jones spent six years at the collegiate level (2018-2023), playing one year at Buffalo (2018) before transferring and sitting out a year at Iowa (2019-2021) and then making his way to Purdue (2022). In his lone season with the Boilermakers, he led the country with 110 receptions and produced a Big Ten-leading 1,361 yards with 12 touchdowns to boot. He also returned 121 combined kickoffs and punts during his college days.

Cincinnati crowned Jones its punt returner from the jump, and he produced an 81-yard return for a touchdown in just his second-career game. It was also the club’s first punt return TD in 11 years. His rookie season was then hindered with a thumb injury and he only averaged 7.6 yards per return outside his touchdown. His 2024 season was also impacted by a preseason knee injury and a groin injury that took him out of the final nine games.

Jones played in 14 games in 2025, missing the final three games due to ankle injury.”

Jones’ role with the New York Giants going forward will likely depend on the play of Xavier Gipson or whether the team suffers any injuries to its wide receiver room.