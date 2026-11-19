This offseason, the New York Giants made the surprising decision to bring back former fan favorite superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Giants signed him after the wide receiver went the entire 2025 season without an NFL team and even underwent a six-game suspension for a PED violation. Perhaps even more surprisingly, Beckham Jr. made the team’s 53-man roster and was even active for the first three games of the season.

Unfortunately, the reunion with the popular receiver ended there as Beckham Jr. did not make much of an impact in the three games and was later released.

While some may have thought that would be the end of Beckham Jr.’s NFL journey, the veteran then joined the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad. Now, the former Giants wide receiver has received new information which may relate to his future on the team.

Former New York Giants Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Gets New Update With Vikings

With the Vikings, Beckham Jr. has been activated to the active roster twice. He was once elevated as a member of the practice squad one day before the game, but was ultimately ruled inactive for the game. Beckham Jr. was then signed weeks later to the active roster but played only two snaps and did not register a target. Days after the game he was released and later signed back to the team’s practice squad.

Currently, the former New York Giants receiver remains on Minnesota’s practice squad, but has received some news that may impact his status with the team.

The Minnesota Vikings announced that wide receiver Jordan Addison will miss time after undergoing surgery on his thumb. Unfortunately for Beckham Jr., Addison won’t go on injured reserve as the absence is to take less than the four weeks required on injured reserve.

Additionally, the Vikings announced that due to Addison’s injury, the team signed wide receiver Jeshaun Jones from the practice squad to the active roster, bypassing Beckham Jr., bypassing Beckham Jr. Jones suffered a shoulder injury during Minnesota’s latest game, which may prompt the Vikings to elevate Beckham Jr. for Sunday’s game against the 49ers.

Odell Beckham Jr.’s Time on the Practice Squad

Beckham Jr. still has two possible practice squad elevations with the Vikings. Previously, Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell said of why the team opted to sign the former New York Giants receiver, “I think just being a little banged up in that receiver room and just knowing how we can be a player or two away from needing to call upon guys to be elevated and make plays and the fact that we could bring Odell in on our practice squad and start getting him acclimated to our offense.”

While the team opted to go with Jones on this occasion, another injury could lead to Beckham Jr. returning to NFL action.

So far this season, Beckham Jr. has appeared in four total games for the Giants and Vikings, and has yet to register a reception. His last NFL reception occurred in the 2024 season as a member of the Miami Dolphins.