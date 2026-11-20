The biggest reason the Denver Broncos have become one of the NFL’s elite teams over the last three seasons is the hiring of head coach Sean Payton and his ability to work with George Paton on making sure the talented players they have on their roster stay on their roster — mainly thanks to primo savings by not letting them hit the open market in free agency.

The Broncos were at it again on Thursday, signing cornerback Riley Moss to a 4-year, $67 million contract extension — about $16.75 million per season to keep him in Denver until 2030.

As the Broncos’ CB2 at outside cornerback opposite NFL All-Pro Patrick Surtain, it could set the market for that tier of player. It’s also a deal that likely caught the New York Giants‘ attention, who could face a similar decision with cornerback and 2023 1st-round pick Deonte Banks.

“$16.75M/year for a CB2,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account on Thursday. “Greg Newsome got $15.25M. Data points to keep in mind for Deonte Banks’ negotiations.”

It likely ends up being a steal for the Broncos — something the Giants should keep in mind. In a best-case scenario, Moss could have hit free agency with a value of around $20 million per year. Over the lifetime of the contract, that’s big savings.

Giants Spent Big at Cornerback in Free Agency

The Giants spent big at cornerback in free agency before the 2025 season, signing Paulson Adebo to a 3-year, $54 million contract.

After a rocky first year, Adebo lost his starting job to Banks in training camp before the 2026 season — the same Banks who was a 1st-round pick in 2023 by the Giants but was essentially written off by the last coaching staff.

“If the depth chart is legit, my god … Paulson Adebo, how did you lose a starting job to Deonte Banks!!!” Empire State Media’s Alex Wilson wrote on his official X account. “I’m excited to see if Banks turns things around, but man, what a colossal waste of money on Adebo if true.”

The truth about Banks is that he’s made himself a ton of money this year — he’s always been one of the fastest players in the league, and showing he can be a reliable, full-time starter was the final step.

The Giants might be smart to offer him something slightly less than what the Broncos offered Moss to see if he’ll bite — start at a 4-year, $50 million offer and be willing to go up to $60 million if needed.