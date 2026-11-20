The New York Giants’ 2026 season felt like it came to an unfortunate screeching halt when second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart suffered a devastating knee injury back in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.

In what was initially thought to be a short-term injury, the former first-round draft pick suffered damage to his meniscus, MCL, and PCL, effectively ruling him out for the remainder of the regular season.

Since the diagnosis, though, there has been a slim chance of Dart making his return in time for the postseason, and as of right now, the Giants are in the driver’s seat for first place in the NFC East.

Dart isn’t guaranteed to make his return quite yet, but they received a positive update, surprisingly, from his girlfriend on social media.

Jaxson Dart Out of Crutches Per His Girlfriend

Marissa Ayers, girlfriend of the New York Giants quarterback, posted a video to her TikTok announcing that Dart was off his crutches, a positive development in his recovery.

“Celebratory 4 Charles Burgers bc Jax is officially off crutches & walking,” Ayers captioned the social media video, h/t The New York Post.

Dart, just under two months removed from a rather serious knee procedure, is clearly heading in the right direction in his rehab.

However, Giants fans should hold their breath on a potential late return for Dart. When he first got the surgery, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported that the 23-year-old quarterback had a recovery timeline of four-to-six months.

It’s been about two months, placing the earliest Dart could return around late December, when the Giants take on the Detroit Lions for Monday Night Football in Week 16.

The NFL’s Wild Card Weekend is scheduled to start on January 16, with games on Sunday, January 17, and a Monday night game on January 18.

Is it possible that Dart could be cleared in time for a postseason push, that is, if the Giants make it there?

Absolutely.

Would it be the best idea? Probably not.

Giants Need to Ride the Hot Hand

In a hypothetical scenario, let’s say the New York Giants do what they’re favored to do at this point and take home the NFC East division crown for the first time since 2011.

Dart is medically cleared to return to practice, but after four months of no football, would Big Blue really throw him out there on the field in a postseason game?

The answer is no, and the reason why is twofold. For starters, that would be malpractice from the Giants organization to risk the health of their hopeful franchise quarterback. Is it worth gambling his long-term well-being for just one playoff start? No.

On top of that, how would you bench J.J. McCarthy, the quarterback who presumably got you there in the first place?

If the Giants win enough of their games and make the playoffs to cap off the 2026 regular season, that means McCarthy has played well enough to get them there, and has been in a good enough rhythm to keep the offense operating at full capacity.

At that point, you can’t bench him, leaving the Giants no choice but to keep riding the hypothetical hot hand into the postseason.