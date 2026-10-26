Colts Announce Decision on Ex-Giants QB Daniel Jones Amid Struggles

On Sunday, the New York Giants started their third different starting quarterback this season as J.J. McCarthy made his first start with the team.

McCarthy replaced veteran Jameis Winston, who struggled during the team’s loss against the New Orleans Saints. Winston was replacing Jaxson Dart, who suffered a season-ending injury in the second game of the season.

While turmoil at the quarterback position typically means a team is struggling, that has not been the case for the New York Giants. After Sunday’s win, the Giants improved to 4-2-1 as they remain in first place in the NFC East.

On the other hand, starting the same quarterback is not necessarily an indicator of success. That has been the case for the Indianapolis Colts, who have started the season 2-5 with former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. After another disappointing performance from Jones during the team’s loss against the Minnesota Vikings, the Colts announced a decision on the former New York starter.

Colts Announce Decision on Former New York Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones

Underdog NFL posted on X: “Steichen: Daniel Jones will remain starting QB.”

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen said, “He knows he’s got to play better. He’s proven that he can do it. So that’s where the confidence comes from. And we need to get him back playing to that level that he was last year. It’s taking a little bit longer.”

Immediately after Indianapolis’ loss against the Vikings, Steichen said of the former New York Giants quarterback, “I have not thought about a quarterback change. I’ve got a ton of faith in Daniel. The game plan today was to go in and run the football. Obviously, at the end, he had the interception. That happens in football.”

Regarding Jones, Pro Football Talk’s Myles Simmons wrote: “The Colts have lost each of their last three games, but Jones’ string of poor play goes back to the Week 4 win over Washington. In those last four games, Jones has completed just 55 percent of his passes for 787 yards with one touchdown, four interceptions, and a lost fumble. He’s also been sacked 13 times in that span.”

Meanwhile, Jones said of his performance, “It’s my job to play well, to put the team in position to win games. I gotta do a better job of that. I certainly understand that. We all gotta go back to work. I gotta go back to work, see where I can be better.”

Daniel Jones’ History

With the Giants, Jones started 69 games over six seasons. The Giants had a 24-44-1 record in those games as Jones threw for 70 touchdowns and 47 interceptions. He signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension prior to the 2023 season. Unfortunately, that did not turn out well as New York released him during the 2024 season.

This offseason, Jones re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts on a two-year, $80 million contract with $60 million guaranteed. While he appeared to turn his career around with a strong 2025 season, Jones has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns this season.

His job as the Colts’ starter appears in doubt if his struggles continue.