The New York Giants still need a pocket-collapsing force to replace All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, and three-time Pro Bowler DeForest Buckner would’ve been perfect, but Big Blue can settle for a “stout” veteran who remains a likely trade candidate.

That’s the view from Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He reacted to the Indianapolis Colts trading All-Pro Buckner back to the San Francisco 49ers on Tuesday, October 27.

Duggan called the deal the “Least surprising trade of the season. Giants didn’t have a 2027 fourth-rounder to deal. There’s still another Colts DL, Grover Stewart, who could be moved…”

Least surprising trade of the season. Giants didn’t have a 2027 fourth-rounder to deal. There’s still another Colts DL, Grover Stewart, who could be moved… https://t.co/MYmUC9Gf8C — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) October 27, 2026

Namedropping Buckner’s now former Colts teammate Stewart is significant. He’s not as dynamically disruptive as Buckner nor Lawrence, but Stewart’s better suited to help solve what remains a lingering problem for a new-look Giants’ defensive front.

Ex-DeForest Buckner Teammate Answers Bigger Need for Giants

Stewart’s no Buckner, but the 10-year pro “is a stout and experienced nose tackle.” One who “also finished with at least 15 pressures in six straight seasons from 2019 to 2025,” according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

The Giants will focus more on how Stewart has “played consistently against the run” in recent games. Stopping rushing attacks remains an issue for the Giants, one they were blighted by even before they traded three-time Pro Bowler Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals this offseason.

Lawrence was an otherworldly force for Big Blue, but as a pass-rusher. The Giants still yielded a league-high 5.3 yards per carry with Lawrence in the lineup in 2025.

Lawrence-led run fronts also gave up 4.6 yards per rush in 2024, 4.7 in 2023 and 5.2 in 2022. The Giants are still missing less-flashy types who will do the dirty work of controlling two gaps and clogging running lanes.

Stewart’s posted three run stuffs this season, per ESPN. Meanwhile, Player Profiler credits the 6-foot-4, 314-pounder with four. Adding Stewart to the mix would shore up a Giants’ rush defense still allowing 4.8 yards per carry.

Those concerned about the 33-year-old’s age should consider the impact being made by another 30-something nose tackle. One who’s helping Giants fans forget about Lawrence.

Veteran Putting a Positive Spin on Dexter Lawrence Trade

Giving up Lawrence netted the Giants the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL draft, but the trade with the Bengals also robbed a rebuilding roster of one of the most dominant players at his position in the league.

As replacements go, 32-year-old free agent D.J. Reader looked like a low-key addition. Fortunately, Reader’s offering weekly reminders of his underrated talents.

Those reminders are helping Reader grade higher than Lawrence, per PFF NY Giants.

Big No. 98 hasn’t solidified the run defense the way he might’ve, based on his career trends, but Reader is still causing problems for offenses. There was something Lawrence-esque about the way he used this “Beautiful swim move” highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View, to hit C.J. Stroud during the 27-21 overtime win over the Houston Texans in Week 7.

Reader’s playing well, however he’s doing it, but he needs help. Stewart would provide it for what would likely be a late-round pick in the 2027 NFL draft to acquire a cap hit worth $6.13 million this year.