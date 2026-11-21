At the trade deadline, the New York Giants were reportedly interested in acquiring Colts superstar running back Jonathan Taylor, going so far as to offer a second-round pick to Indianapolis.

Ultimately, the deal did not materialize, but it did show that New York was interested in adding a premium playmaker to its 2026 roster. At 5-3-1, the New York Giants have a legitimate chance of claiming their first division title since the 2011 season.

Now, the team has been named as a potential destination for superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who remains a free agent following a devastating knee injury in 2025.

New York Giants Named as Potential Tyreek Hill Destination

Andrew Buller-Russ named the New York Giants as a potential destination for Tyreek Hill following the NFL trade deadline.

Buller-Russ wrote for Sportsnaut: “Malik Nabers is the unquestioned No. 1 receiver in New York, but J.J. McCarthy could use more options on offense. The New York Giants haven’t been able to find the right combination of receivers, but Hill would suddenly give them a very formidable trio with tight end Isaiah Likely developing into an X-factor too.”

Currently, rookie Malachi Fields serves as New York’s No. 3 option in the passing game behind Nabers and Likely.

Giants on SI’s Mike D’Abate wrote of Fields’ role on the team: “New York Giants rookie receiver Malachi Fields has been an afterthought in an offense that has primarily featured tight end Isaiah Likely and receiver Malik Nabers as its main pass targets.

But of late, Fields, for whom the Giants traded back into the third round of the 2026 draft so they could select him out of Notre Dame, has been quietly making a case for a bigger piece of the pie.”

While increasing Fields’ role is an option, the deep-threat ability of Hill may be too enticing to pass up for New York. It also feels important to note that Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy worked with Hill during two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to Polymarket, the Giants are currently the 12th-likeliest team to sign Hill.

Tyreek Hill’s Health Status

Aside from potentially hampering Fields’ development, perhaps the biggest reason New York would avoid signing Hill is the receiver’s health status.

Tyreek Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, spoke with Dianna Russini on The Russini Report, where he gave an update on Hill, saying, “He’s not been cleared yet. He is still working to get back to 100%. He’s still working to get to a point where he’ll be cleared to play football.”

Rosenhaus added, “I think the focus is on his health and getting back to 100%. He has just done a beautiful job and he’s doing awesome. I really don’t have a timetable for him, because I respect the process. It’s not about putting any pressure on him directly or indirectly in terms of when he returns to play.”

While a healthy version of Tyreek Hill could certainly form one of the most prolific wide receiver duos alongside Malik Nabers, expecting that from Hill in 2026 may be unrealistic.

The Giants already showed with Odell Beckham Jr. that they are willing to take chances on aging wide receivers; however, perhaps after Beckham’s departure, the team may not want to go down that road again.