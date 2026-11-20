On Sunday, the 5-3-1 New York Giants will take on the 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium.

The game will mark a significant test for the Giants, who have not yet won a game against a team with a .500 or better record this season. While that statistic may sound alarming, it should also be noted that New York has only faced one team with such a record, and that occurred in Week 2 when quarterback Jaxson Dart had to depart early in the game after he suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Ahead of their matchup on Sunday, the New York Giants have received new information regarding the availability of Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten.

New York Giants Get Bhayshul Tuten News

The Florida Times-Union posted on X: “#Jaguars practicing inside.

RB Bhayshul Tuten took full stretch for first time this week and then went outside to side field.

C Robert Hainsey (left knee) made his first side-field appearance of week.”

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan added: “Seems like Jacksonville’s RB is headed toward a questionable status”

Regarding Tuten, ESPN’s Michael DiRocco wrote, “Entering Sunday’s game against the New York Giants (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS), Tuten leads the Jaguars with 609 rushing yards and has accounted for 64% of the running back carries. He’s on pace for 1,150 yards, which would be 25 more than Etienne posted in any of his five seasons in Jacksonville. His 67.7 rushing yards per game ranks 12th in the NFL.

Tuten has also established himself as one of the league’s toughest running backs to bring down, ranking seventh in rushing yards after first contact (360) and sixth in yards per rush after first contact (2.43).

The Giants will have a hard challenge if Tuten does play, as New York is currently 26th in the NFL in yards per carry allowed.

Bhayshul Tuten vs. Giants Prediction

Jaguars on SI’s John Shipley predicted that Tuten would rush for 100 yards against the Giants, which would mark the first time the New York Giants allow a 100-yard rusher this season.

Shipley wrote: “No running back has hit 100 yards rushing in a game against the Giants this season, though Kyren Williams and Blake Corum did combine for 164 rushing yards against them in Week 2. Otherwise, the Gians have limited running backs from making a major impact, allowing just four rushing scores from the position this season. With that said, I think we see Bhayshul Tuten have a field day, even with his recent injury issues.

Add in Tuten’s skill-set against a Giants defense that is not great in terms of making one-on-one tackles, and this suggests it could be a good day for Tuten. But the real reason I have him going over 100 yards is bcause I expect him to get at least 25 carries. The Jaguars’ entire offensive identity is being balanced, and running Tuten in heavier packages could be the only way for the Jaguars to get the Giants out of their blitz looks.”