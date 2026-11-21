In Week 12, the New York Giants will face off against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium.

After former Giants quarterback Daniel Jones signed a two-year, $88 million contract with the Indianapolis Colts this offseason, it appeared that New York’s Week 12 game would mark the first time Jones played against the Giants.

Instead, the Colts moved on from Jones just 11 games into his contract, which included $60 million guaranteed. It was not the first time Jones was released during the season, as Jones requested and was later granted his release from the Giants after he was benched in 2024.

Now, Giants head coach John Harbaugh has shared his reaction to the news of the Colts moving on from Jones.

Giants Head Coach John Harbaugh Shares True Feelings After Daniel Jones’ Release

New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the Indianapolis Colts releasing Jones and whether that had any impact on New York’s future plans. Harbaugh replied, “Yeah, probably pretty dramatically. I mean, wow. I don’t want to get ahead of ourselves here, and you just hit me with that. But definitely, the offense will be the offense that they run, but it’ll be centered around the quarterback for sure, and they’re probably different styles to some degree, so we’ll have to look at that when the time comes. We have people doing that this week. They’ll have to make a left turn, obviously. Thanks for the info.”

Instead of facing off against Jones, the Giants will face off against former first-round pick Anthony Richardson in Week 12. Richardson has not started an NFL game in the last two seasons. He started a total of 15 games for Indianapolis during the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Meanwhile, Jones ends his tenure as the Colts quarterback with an 11-13 record, 5,075 passing yards, 26 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. Prior to his release, Jones led the NFL with 13 interceptions this season. With the Colts in 2025, Jones posted the highest QBR of his career; however, his 30.3 this season was the lowest of his career.

Giants’ Perspective on Jones’ Release

Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote of Jones’ release: “There will be no revenge game for quarterback Daniel Jones when the New York Giants visit the Indianapolis Colts a week from Sunday.

Before his release, Jones, the sixth overall pick by the Giants in the 2019 draft, had been on a historic run of futility.

Per Doug Clawson, Jones is the only quarterback in the past 45 years to start each of his team’s first 11 games of a season without a single game in which he threw more touchdown passes than interceptions.

In six seasons with the Giants, Jones appeared in 70 games, started 69 and went 24-44-1. He completed 64.1% of his passes for 14,582 yards and threw 70 touchdowns to 47 interceptions.

He missed most of the 2023 season with a torn ACL. In 2024, after the Giants’ overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in Germany in Week 10, he was demoted as the starter, triggering an injury-protection clause in his contract, and was later released.

After a stint with the Vikings, he signed with the Colts as a free agent the following year and led them to an 8-5 record in 2025. As with the Giants, though, Jones had only one good season in Indianapolis.”