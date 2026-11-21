Malik Nabers’ attitude is fast becoming a weekly talking point for those who watch the New York Giants, but two of the most informed observers imaginable, a pair of all-time great former NFL wide receivers, have called out Big Blue’s No. 1 target.

The first dose of tough love was dropped by Giants’ icon Amani Toomer. He’s the franchise’s all-time receiving leader, so Nabers should listen when Toomer speaks.

That won’t make for easy listening after Toomer appeared on “Simms Complete” for the Bleav Network and told Giants’ Super Bowl-winning quarterback Phil Simms, “If you have rabbit ears in this city, not a good thing. You don’t need to address every single situation.”

Toomer was referring to Nabers’ recent public back-and-forth of sorts with Fox Sports’ broadcaster Greg Olsen. The latter had been critical of Nabers’ body language after a key drop against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9, prompting the wideout to fire back on social media.

Nabers even doubled down on his pushback against what Olsen had said, extending the story in the process. Toomer “felt like it added pressure to him (Nabers) this past game, when he had the fumble and then the last-minute drop at the end of the game, or the interception.

It prompted five-time Pro Bowler and Triple Crown winner Smith to call Nabers “a little bit entitled” during an episode of The 89 Show.

Legendary Receivers Offer Malik Nabers a Dose of Reality

Smith, who posted eight 1,000-yard seasons during his decorated career, believes Nabers “has a very, very shallow file on his career in the National Football League.

Those might be rough words for Nabers to hear, but Smith has a stronger take on Nabers wanting the ball more and being unhappy with his role in the Giants’ offense.

Former Carolina Panthers and Baltimore Ravens pass-catcher Smith urged Nabers to remember, “being gifted doesn’t mean you earn the right to demand a football because young man, what you have forgotten is everybody’s gifted.”

Smith’s advice for Nabers echoes a similar reminder from Toomer about what’s expected from a go-to receiver. Toomer was even more blunt about what Nabers did and didn’t do when Washington Commanders’ cornerback Rasul Douglas beat him to the ball to seal a 24-21 defeat for the Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 10.

As Toomer told Simms, “if they throw up a ball, it’s fourth quarter, cover zero, the last thing you can let happen, absolutely last thing you can (let) happen is get intercepted. The last thing. You gotta grab and bite and scratch and claw. That thing is not getting intercepted, no way!”

Toomer warned, “If a quarterback throws you the ball and it’s game-winning time, and you get an interception, the next time (the) quarterback might be thinking twice. ‘I don’t know man, this guy, he’s not gonna fight for this ball.’ He’s gonna get it intercepted.'”

Nabers wants the target share reserved for the game’s alpha receivers, but that role requires a level of responsibility. Both Toomer and Smith are fans of Nabers’ game, but they’re keen for him to remember that responsibility.

Giants Counting on Primary Weapon in the Passing Game to Improve

Nabers hasn’t been involved enough in recent games. The sixth player selected in the 2024 NFL draft has tallied just 87 yards across the last two contests, per Pro Football Reference.

There are mitigating factors. Including Nabers catching passes from J.J. McCarthy, the Giants’ third starting quarterback in 2026.

Nabers is also a marked man against every defense. He’s the obvious pass-catcher to double, even though roving tight end Isaiah Likely has also impressed.

These issues are bound to impact Nabers’ production, but they are also the reality of life as a go-to receiver. Seeing double coverage and sometimes having to make less-than-stellar quarterbacks look good is part of the job description.

Nabers has to find more ways to overcome the challenges and let his play do the talking.