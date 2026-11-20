The Indianapolis Colts have released quarterback Daniel Jones in a shocking move just months after signing the former New York Giants 1st-round pick to a 2-year, $88 million contract extension.

“The Colts are releasing QB Daniel Jones, coach Shane Steichen announced,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport wrote on X. “He goes on waivers.”

The Colts will now turn back to 2023 1st-round pick Anthony Richardson as their starting quarterback. Indianapolis is 3-8 after losing to the Houston Texans, 26-3, on Thursday Night Football in Week 11.

“The Colts re-signed Daniel Jones (two-years, $88M) and Alec Pierce (four-years, $112M) this past offseason,” ESPN’s Field Yates wrote on X. “Both were aggressive deals to prevent them from hitting the open market. Jones has been cut after 11 games and Pierce has 5 catches for 72 yards in 2 games. Disaster … for 11 games, Daniel Jones made just under $50 million from the Colts this season.”

“Anthony Richardson is the new starter for the Colts,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on X. “Daniel Jones must pass through waivers like all players after the trade deadline.”

Giants Parted Ways With Jones in 2024

The Giants selected Jones with the No. 6 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and released him 10 games into the 2024 regular season — a move similar to what just happened with the Colts.

The Giants signed Jones to a 4-year, $160 million contract extension in March 2023.

Jones, who spent the rest of the 2024 season with the Minnesota Vikings, was benched late in a 42-7 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 8 but held onto his starting spot.

The latest contract came after Jones tore his Achilles tendon midway through the 2025 regular season.

“Daniel Jones has made $166.9 MILLION in his NFL career,” Empire Sports Media’s Alex Wilson wrote on his official X account on November 2. “He has 34 wins. That’s $4.9 MILLION PER WIN. Run it back: 89 career starts, 34-54-1 as a starter, 93 TD passes, so roughly $1.8M per touchdown. Year 1 of his new Colts deal pays him $50M… and Indy is 2-5 with him throwing 4 TD and 7 INT. The Giants handed him $160M off ONE playoff win. Minnesota had him on practice squad money. Then Indy ran it back for $88M while he was rehabbing an Achilles. Bro is the most efficient businessman in the NFL and one of the least efficient QBs in it.”

Ravens Sought Trade for Jones at Deadline

Even more confusing is the Colts’ decision to release Jones now, since they could have traded him just two weeks ago — the Baltimore Ravens reportedly sought to acquire him in a deal before the NFL trade deadline.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Rapoport, the Ravens went after Jones before settling on a trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett.

“The Baltimore Ravens were one team to check in on Jones before they opted to trade for former Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett,” Schefter and Rapoport wrote on Saturday morning. “But the Ravens are hardly the only team to call the Colts about their starting quarterback, according to league sources.”