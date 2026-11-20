The New York Giants made perhaps the NFL’s best free-agent move this offseason when they stole tight end Isaiah Likely away from the Baltimore Ravens on a 3-year, $40 million contract.

At this point in the season, it’s hard to envision the Giants having any success moving forward without Likely, one of the NFL’s breakout stars at his position. Likely is second on the team with 55 receptions for 575 yards and 7 touchdowns, putting him 7th in the NFL in receptions and 3rd in touchdown receptions.

Red flags went up Friday when Likely missed practice before Sunday’s Week 11 showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars — another 1st-place team like the Giants — and head coach John Harbaugh said it was due to an undisclosed injury.

“Isaiah Likely dealing with a ‘minor thing,’ per John Harbaugh,” ESPN’s Jordan Raanan wrote on his official X account on Friday. “He should be fine for Sunday vs. Jaguars.”

“Didn’t see TE Isaiah Likely at practice,” The Athletic’s Dan Duggan wrote on his official X account on Friday. “He hasn’t been on the injury report. Did spot Likely walking into the building after the team’s walk-through this morning. So we’ll see on that.”

Likely Looked Like Superstar in Week 10 Loss

The Giants are 5-3-1 but are fresh off a disappointing loss to the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football in Week 10 — a game where Likely led his team with 9 receptions for 127 yards and 1 touchdown.

Among NFL tight ends, Likely is third in receptions, third in receiving yards, and first in touchdown receptions.

Likely is also on the verge of hitting some pretty lucrative contract incentives.

“Giants TE Isaiah Likely is … 1 receiving TD away from a $250,000 bonus, 5 receptions away from a $250,000 bonus, and 75 receiving yards away from a $250,000 bonus,” Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti wrote on his official X account on Friday.

Isaiah Likely Called ‘Biggest Surprise’ for Giants

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox singled out Likely as the Giants’ “Biggest Surprise” so far this season.

“The 26-year-old pass-catcher has become an unexpected star in New York,” Knox wrote on October 17. “It hasn’t been entirely surprising to see Likely perform well for the Giants. He regularly flashed his ability as Baltimore’s No. 2 tight end behind Mark Andrews. However, few expected Likely to become one of the league’s most dangerous tight ends as the Giants’ starter. Likely has played a career-high 70 percent of the offensive snaps this season.”