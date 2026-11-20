The NFL world was in for a shock on Friday afternoon when ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Indianapolis Colts were going to release ex-New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, just 11 games into the two-year, $88 million contract he signed this past offseason.

Giants should feel a touch of deja vu here. If you had a nickel for every time Jones had been released midseason, you’d have two nickels, which isn’t a lot, but it’s still weird that you would have two nickels.

Regardless, Jones heads to waivers, which he’s expected to clear and become an unrestricted free agent.

Where could Jones end up? He’s healthy right now and could still help the right team in need of a veteran quarterback.

Daniel Jones Linked to Patriots as Next Landing Spot

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer believes the New England Patriots could pursue the former New York Giants quarterback, especially after the potentially season-ending injury to their own starter, Drake Maye.

“Daniel Jones will go on waivers. Just a couple notes…His background with Brian Daboll could make him a fit for Patriots OC Josh McDaniels,” wrote Breer in a post on X.

“Also worth noting that Daniel Jones and Drake Maye have a really strong relationship, having grown up in Charlotte in the same circles.”

With the way the Patriots’ season is in flux, Jones would not be a bad addition at all. Their current starting quarterback is Tommy DeVito, and Giants fans should know that he may not be the best candidate to lead them on a late playoff push.

Maye suffered an ankle injury last week against the Detroit Lions in Germany, and ESPN reported on Friday that it’s likely season-ending.

“Tests have shown that New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye fractured his right fibula — an injury that won’t require surgery but is expected to sideline him deep into the regular season, if he is able to return this year at all, sources told ESPN,” wrote Schefter and Mike Reiss.

“There was no additional ligament damage, sources told ESPN, which leaves open the possibility, but hardly a certainty, that Maye could return toward the end of the season if New England is in playoff contention.”

Could Jones steady the ship for a 5-5 New England team while Maye recovers?

Daniel Jones May Not Be Much Better Than Tommy DeVito

While Jones may strike the New England Patriots as a solid interim starter while Maye rehabs from his fractured fibula, New York Giants fans should know better than most that he can’t always be relied on.

Jones has been bad this season for the Indianapolis Colts. There’s no other way to slice it.

In 11 games, he’s completed 58.4% of his passes, thrown for 1,974 yards, and tossed only seven touchdowns to a whopping 13 interceptions.

He’s not the sole reason Indianapolis is 3-8, but he certainly wasn’t helping much, considering the Colts’ willingness to release him and take on a $14.89 million dead cap hit for 2026 and $35.2 million for 2027.

Regardless, New England may believe they can get something more out of him than Indianapolis did, and that may be enough for the Patriots to take a chance.