Cam Skattebo might be ready to shelve a risky celebration or two, but one popular former coach for the New York Giants still isn’t impressed with what the second-year running back is putting on tape.

Ex-defensive coordinator Don ‘Wink’ Martindale called out Skattebo for his role in the 24-21 defeat to the Washington Commanders in Week 10. Martindale told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News on an episode of the Talkin’ Ball podcast, “Skattebo for example, he’s a great example of why the old Giants lost. He’s already got basically benched once, for the fumble against Washington the first time around. Under Harbaugh, you’re gonna be held accountable. The old regime was more interested in the buzz, the headlines. Which players were marketable on Twitter and things like that. Staring into the camera, and all that. How about pick up a blitz? How about shoving your quarterback on a quarterback sneak instead of staying in your stance?”

It’s a tough take, but this isn’t the first time Martindale has questioned whether or not Skattebo offers enough as the Giants’ RB1. Head coach John Harbaugh, who worked with Martindale for the Baltimore Ravens from 2012–21, defended Skattebo’s clutch mistake against the Commanders, but doubts remain.

Those doubts are compounded by ongoing injury concerns about Skattebo, as well as focus on his professionalism on the field.

Cam Skattebo Facing Tough Questions

Many of the question marks surrounding Skattebo at the moment concern what he does after a positive play. Specifically, after scoring a touchdown, something he did twice against the Commanders.

He’s often responded with a risky backflip, but Skattebo is indicating he’s going to retire this particular move. The former Arizona State star was responding to warnings about the celebration, following the season-ending knee injury suffered by Detroit Lions’ edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson in Munich, Germany.

If only toning down his end-zone act was Skattebo’s only problem. He also has to deal with the reality that the Giants have made several attempts to trade for his replacement.

The search for an alternative to Skattebo is likely to extend into the 2027 NFL draft. Where the Giants may find a running back comparable in style to Harbaugh favorite, Ravens’ All-Pro Derrick Henry.

Harbaugh’s doubts about the Giants’ current running back room are obvious. They’re also justified, but Skattebo and the ground game still have a key role to play during the most difficult stretch of Big Blue’s season.

Giants Need to Lean on Running Backs They Have

Skattebo might not be The Guy, but he’s the workhorse the Giants have. Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy will need to turn No. 44 loose during a daunting run of games starting against the 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 11.

The San Francisco 49ers, defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, the Detroit Lions and Cleveland Browns are also on deck in the next few weeks. Engineering a few upsets will require the Giants to control the clock and wear down defenses in the running game.

Skattebo has done those things successfully at times this season, but he’s going to need help against tougher opposition. Harbaugh can provide it by working backup runners Devin Singletary and Tyrone Tracy Jr. more into the mix.

Singletary is a savvy veteran with deceptive quickness who can still find creases in defenses. Tracy’s a slashing-style speedster who offers some breakaway threat.

The Giants’ trio of complementary runners has been effective when featured. It’s time for Harbaugh and Nagy to unleash this three-headed monster with a vengeance.

Attempting to rely on Skattebo alone will only prompt more questions from the critics about his suitability as a starter.