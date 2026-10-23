On Sunday, the New York Giants will take on the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

At 3-2-1, the Giants are atop the NFC East and appear to have a legitimate shot at claiming their first division title since the 2011 season. The rest of the NFC East has struggled, as no team has won a game over the last two weeks.

Despite this, there are plenty of question marks surrounding the Giants. For starters, the team will go with their third different starting quarterback in Week 7, as J.J. McCarthy will replace Jameis Winston in the starting lineup. Additionally, the team’s starting running back during their Week 6 game against New Orleans, Najee Harris, was released days after the loss.

Giants head coach John Harbaugh spoke about the team’s lack of success from their running backs as no player has stepped up and earned meaningful carries. One popular name in a potential trade for the New York Giants is Indianapolis Colts Pro Bowl running back Jonathan Taylor. Now, a new report regarding Taylor’s availability has surfaced.

New York Giants Get New Jonathan Taylor Trade Report

ESPN’s Stephen Holder wrote: “Multiple teams would be open to a potential trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, a source told ESPN on Thursday, but it remains unclear whether the Colts are ready to unload players before the trade deadline.”

Sports Illustrated’s Mike Kadlick named Taylor as a running back the New York Giants could target amid Cam Skattebo’s struggles this season. Kadlick wrote: “If the Giants do want to go big-game hunting, then Taylor is the obvious choice. The Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard this week after a 2–4 start, and could be looking to move off some of their stars to recoup draft capital.

Taylor, 27, has consistently been one of the best running backs in football since being drafted in 2020. He’s been elected to three Pro Bowls, led the NFL in rushing in ’21 and, despite missing a handful of games over three seasons, has logged back-to-back 1,400-plus-yard campaigns and in ’25, led the league in both carries (323) and rushing touchdowns (18).

This would be a major swing for the Giants, as they’d also be taking on the two-year, $44 million contract extension Taylor signed this offseason. That said, if they’re truly looking to revamp their backfield, this may be the risk to take.”

Thoughts on a Potential Trade

Former Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale was asked about the idea of New York targeting Taylor. He said, “If it works, I would, because you got a chance to win the NFC East. And, you know, nothing’s guaranteed in this league, you know that. You could say, ‘Well, John’s here, we’re gonna build a team,’ and, you know, but right now you got a chance to win the NFC East. If you could get Jonathan Taylor, you’d do it in a heartbeat.”

Regarding whether New York should trade for Taylor, Giants on SI’s Patricia Traina wrote, “As much as a balanced offense matters, if the Giants need to make a trade, it should be for a defensive lineman to help stop the run.”

With several teams reportedly interested in Taylor, the Giants would likely have to part with significant draft capital in order to acquire the Pro Bowl running back.