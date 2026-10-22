Giants Trade Pitch Replaces Dexter Lawrence With 20.5-Sack Defender

In Week 6, the New York Giants struggled defensively as they allowed 34 unanswered points against the New Orleans Saints.

While the team nearly came back in the second half, their defensive woes are likely something that should be addressed if the team plans on winning the division for the first time since the 2011 season.

In particular, New York’s run defense has struggled since the team traded three-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals for a first-round pick. Now, one analyst linked the Giants to a veteran interior defensive lineman in a hypothetical trade that would help solve some of their issues.

New York Giants Trade Pitch Sees Them Land Defensive Lineman

ESPN’s Bill Barnwell proposed the New York Giants acquiring Dalvin Tomlinson from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick.

Barnwell wrote: “Another veteran reserve for the Chargers who could be on the move between now and the deadline, Tomlinson would be coming full circle after starting his career in New York. The well-traveled defensive tackle isn’t the interior disrupter we saw earlier in his career, but Tomlinson is also only two years removed from an 18-knockdown season with the Browns in 2024. He’s a pending free agent with Los Angeles and due $2.1 million over the rest of 2026.

The Giants started the season thin on the interior after trading away Dexter Lawrence II and losing Roy Robertson-Harris to a torn Achilles. New York has gotten by through adding veterans such as Shelby Harris and DJ Reader, and Tomlinson would be another defensive tackle in that vein. The only Giants DT with a sack this season is CJ Okoye, so even a modest contribution from Tomlinson while playing about 35-40% of the defensive snaps would go a long way.”

In his 10-year career, Tomlinson has registered 20.5 sacks and 39 tackles for loss. He has started four games for the Chargers this season.

As Barnwell mentioned, Tomlinson began his career with the Giants after being drafted in the second round of the 2017 NFL Draft. With New York, Tomlinson started 64 games and notched eight sacks.

Importance of a Potential Trade

With the New York Giants’ current running back situation appearing murky, there has been speculation about whether the team could trade for a running back, such as Jonathan Taylor. However, Giants On SI’s Patricia Traina believes trading for an interior defensive lineman, such as Tomlinson, should be a priority.

Traina wrote: “As much as a balanced offense matters, if the Giants need to make a trade, it should be for a defensive lineman to help stop the run.”

The New York Giants have allowed the fourth-most rushing yards in the NFL this season. The Giants have allowed 160 or more rushing yards in three games this season. They did not win any of those three games.

With the rest of the NFC East struggling, trading a late-round pick for a player who could help them in their race to win the division might be a move the Giants make.